StayWell Copper Phone Patch Reviewed

StayWell Copper is a copper plate for your phone designed to kill more than 99.9% of bacteria within two hours.

Using the natural antimicrobial properties of copper, StayWell Copper can destroy harmful bacteria, viruses, and odors without needing to be refilled or recharged.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about StayWell Copper and how it works today in our review.

What is StayWell Copper?

StayWell Copper is a copper plate available exclusively through StayWellCopper.com.

By placing StayWell Copper on your phone, you can kill bacteria using the power of natural ingredients. Copper has innate antimicrobial properties. When bacteria contact the copper plate, the copper electrocutes their cell walls, destroying them.

Your phone has more bacteria than a public toilet seat. With StayWell Copper, you can enjoy a cleaner, bacteria-free phone.

According to the manufacturer, StayWell Copper kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria on your phone and 70% of bacteria within a 16” radius. Instead of contacting harmful bacteria every time you touch your phone, you can enjoy a cleaner, bacteria-free design.

StayWell Copper is available in medium and large patch sizes. You can place the patches on your phone or on any other surface.

StayWell Copper Benefits

StayWell Copper comes with benefits like:

Continuously reduces bacteria contamination without needing to be recharged or refilled

Helps inhibit the growth and buildup of bacteria

Mess-free design without sanitizing sprays or liquid formulas

Made in the United States using recycled copper

Doctor recommended and backed by lab testing

Kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria within two hours

How Does StayWell Copper Work?

You use your phone more than any other device. On average, we spend around 2 to 4 hours per day on our phone and perform 60+ separate cell phone checks.

Each time you pick up your phone, you’re leaving harmful bacteria on your phone. Unless you thoroughly sanitize your hands before using your phone, you’re leaving more and more bacteria on your phone with every touch.

StayWell Copper uses natural antimicrobial technology to repel harmful bacteria from your phone. Made from 100% copper, StayWell Copper can fight infectious bacteria like Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, E. coli, Enterococcus faecalis and MRSA.

StayWell Copper is designed as an alternative to phone sanitizing sprays. These sanitizing cleaners can remove harmful germs and bacteria from your device. However, they’re not practical for daily use: you’re not going to wipe and spray your device before each use. Plus, these sanitizers weaken, dry out, and damage your skin, harming your body’s natural defenses.

Using the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper, StayWell Copper uses natural science to keep your phone, tablet, or other device cleaner and safer.

What Does StayWell Copper Do?

According to lab testing shared on the official website, StayWell Copper works using the following:

Continuously reduces bacteria contamination and achieves a 99.9% reduction in bacteria within 2 hours of exposure

Kills greater than 99.9% of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria within two hours of exposure

Delivers continuous and ongoing antibacterial action, staying effective in killer greater than 99.9% of bacteria within two hours

Kills greater than 99.9% of bacteria within two hours and continues to kill 99% of bacteria even after repeated contamination

Helps to inhibit the growth and buildup of bacteria

Uses copper to continuously kill bacteria left on the surface of your phone

Has been tested to kill specific strains of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and, Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus faecalis (VRE), among others

StayWell Copper Features

StayWell Copper is designed to be the ultimate antimicrobial device for your phone, providing you with long-term protection against harmful bacteria.

Key features of StayWell Copper include:

Attach to Anything: StayWell Copper is designed primarily for phones, tablets, and other daily-use electronics. However, you can attach the copper plate to anything for added protection. You can buy multiple copper plates, for example, and attach them to various surfaces in your phone.

No Need for Refills or Recharges: Other phone sanitizing solutions may need to be refilled or recharged over time. StayWell Copper, on the other hand, works without needing to be refilled or recharged. The patch uses the innate, natural, antimicrobial properties of copper, helping you stay safer.

Lasts for Years: StayWell Copper is designed to last for “years and years,” according to the manufacturer, allowing you to continue relying on the innate properties of copper over time for effective antibacterial effects. The patch continues to kill bacteria forever.

Made in the United States: StayWell Copper is made in the United States using copper from Revere Copper, the country’s oldest manufacturing company.

Kills 99.9% of Harmful Bacteria on Your Phone: StayWell Copper kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria on your phone. It also kills 70% of bacteria within a 16” radius. With StayWell Copper, you can enjoy safer, cleaner surfaces.

Kills Bacteria by Electrocuting Cell Walls: The science behind copper’s antimicrobial effects is straightforward. The device works by killing bacteria and electrocuting their cell walls. There’s no need to “charge” the copper plate to electrocute the cell walls of bacteria; instead, copper has innate properties that electrocute bacteria, helping your device stay germ-free.

Backed by Lab Testing:StayWell Copper has tested its phone patches in lab settings to verify its antimicrobial effects. Those lab tests showed the copper patch could kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria.

Patented Device: StayWell Copper is a patented device, which means it has unique properties and an innovative design unlike anything else on the market.

Doctor Recommended: In addition to being backed by science, StayWell Copper is a doctor recommended device, according to the official website. That means at least one doctor has recommended using StayWell Copper for protection.

Mess-Free Design: Instead of messing with liquid formulas, sanitizing sprays, and other messy solutions, you can enjoy the innate, dry, natural effects of copper to protect your phone.

Convenient Because It’s Always on the Things You Touch the Most: It can be hard to remember to wash your hands or use a sanitizing spray. StayWell Copper works in a different way. It’s convenient because it’s always on the things you touch the most.

Made from Recycled American Copper: Each StayWell Copper patch is made in the United States from 99.94% antimicrobial recycled EPA-registered American copy.

StayWell Copper Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

StayWell Copper is backed by strong reviews online, and many customers agree the device works as advertised to give them a cleaner phone. Some use it exclusively on phones, while others use it on other surfaces.

Here are some of the StayWell Copper reviews featured online today from verified purchasers:

Many customers find StayWell Copper is a fair price to pay for a higher level of protection against germs and bacteria. You buy StayWell Copper today, but the device remains active for life to help fight off bacteria.

StayWell Copper is popular with families who are concerned about exposing their kids or loved ones to bacteria. The device can give you peace of mind.

Some customers claim they no longer get sick after using StayWell Copper products. One customer claims she wore a StayWell Copper necklace 24/7 and didn’t catch a bug going around her family, for example.

StayWell Copper is popular for those who spend a lot of time on their phones on-the-go. Maybe you ride public transit to work. Maybe you use your phone all day. Whatever the situation, StayWell Copper can help you protect yourself when there’s no soap, water, or sanitizer available.

Many are surprised by the natural antimicrobial properties of copper. Copper zaps the cell walls of bacteria to immediately inactivate them. StayWell Copper is based on simple but effective science, and many reviewers appreciate the natural antimicrobial effects of copper.

Multiple customers had good things to say about StayWell Copper’s customer service. In situations where they had to deal with the company’s customer service, they received good care and had fast communication.

StayWell Copper Pricing

StayWell Copper is priced at $24.99 per copper plate, with further discounts available when buying multiple plates.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 x Copper Medium Phone Patch: $24.99 + Shipping

$24.99 + Shipping 2 x Copper Medium Phone Patches: $59.98 + Free US Shipping

$59.98 + Free US Shipping 3 x Copper Medium Phone Patches: $89.97 + Free US Shipping

$89.97 + Free US Shipping 5 x Copper Medium Phone Patches: $149.95 + Free US Shipping

As part of a 2023 promotion, you can upgrade your medium phone patch to a large patch for free. The large patch covers a wider area, giving you greater protection against harmful bacteria.

StayWell Copper Refund Policy

StayWell Copper has a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason.

To qualify for a refund, your StayWell Copper must be within the original packaging and in the same condition that you received it (although the manufacturer acknowledges there may be some tarnishing).

If you qualify for a refund, then you will receive a complete refund minus a $10 handling fee.

About StayWell Copper

StayWell Copper is made by a company that does business under the same name. That company is a woman-owned company founded in 2016 by a mother concerned about the health of her children. That mother, Marcia Reece, has a long history of innovative inventions. She invented sidewalk chalk in 1981, and she has invented over 100 products to date.

Marcia Reece had a close brush with death after contracting a MRSA staph infection in her lower spine. Ever since, she has been dedicated to finding an all-natural, chemical, and drug-free way to kill harmful bacteria – and StayWell Copper is the result.

StayWell Copper is manufactured in the United States using copper from Revere Copper, which is also the oldest manufacturing company in the United States (it was founded in 1801 by Paul Revere).

You can contact StayWell Copper via the following:

In addition to selling phone patches, StayWell Copper offers handheld tools, charms, and other devices made using copper with natural antimicrobial properties.

Final Word

StayWell Copper is a phone patch available in medium or large. Built using the natural antimicrobial effects of copper, StayWell Copper can help you protect your phone, tablet, or other device.

Each StayWell Copper can kill up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria, and the device has been lab tested to verify it kills some of the most harmful strains of bacteria.

To learn more about StayWell Copper and how the device works, or to buy StayWell Copper online today, visit the official website.

