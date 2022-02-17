State Parks hosts public meeting in Eatonville to discuss design alternatives for Nisqually State Park

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks invites the public to an in-person open house to learn more about plans for day-use facilities and trails at Nisqually State Park.

WHEN: 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, March 3

WHERE: Eatonville Community Center, 305 Center Street W, Eatonville (Driving Directions).

WHAT: State Parks planners will seek public input about design alternatives for day-use improvements at Nisqually State Park.

The proposed project would construct a “village center” and the first phase of the park’s trail system. The public will have a chance to provide input on two design alternatives and the input will be used to inform the development of a preferred alternative plan for day-use facilities and trails. Planners will also update the public on the status of other park improvements including the park entrance, campground and access to the Nisqually River.

To enter the building, the public must not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and will be required to comply with current state law around personal protective equipment.

For more information, please contact project manager Brian Yearout at brian.yearout@parks.wa.gov or visit the park’s updated planning page: https://bit.ly/3J304Jp.

ABOUT NISQUALLY STATE PARK:

The 1,300-acre Nisqually State Park is located off State Route 7, about three miles west of Eatonville. In March 2010, Washington State Parks adopted a master plan and land-use plan for Nisqually State Park. The master plan resulted in development of a parking lot, informational kiosk and vault toilet in 2016.

The park is being developed in partnership with the Nisqually Indian Tribe. In April 2020, a predesign report was completed for the first three phases of development. Those projects are currently in design with construction expected to begin later in 2022.

In July 2021, State Parks received funding to produce a second predesign report for the next three phases of the park’s development, which are focused on day-use improvements. If State Parks receives funding, design of the day-use improvements could begin in late 2023.

About Washington State Parks:

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission manages more than 100 state parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres. The Commission provides a variety of recreation opportunities for citizens and provides stewardship protection for a diverse array of natural, cultural and historic resources. State Parks’ statewide programs include long-distance trails, boating safety and winter recreation. (News release number: 22-006)

– Washington State Parks