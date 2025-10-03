SSHI, LLC dba DR Horton-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

SSHI, LLC dba DR Horton, Chris Vinje, 11241 Slater Ave. NE Ste. 200 Kirkland, WA 98033, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Rainier Ridge 5A and 6, is located at 10804 188th St E in Graham in Pierce county. This project involves 14.58 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities. All discharges and runoff goes to groundwater.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater WashingtonState Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1020577

October 3, 10, 2025