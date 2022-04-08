South Sound 911 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Specification No. 2022-01

ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM (ERP)

AND IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES

South Sound 911(SS911) is accepting SEALED PROPOSALS for the above solicitation. Proposals will be received until 3:00 p.m., Pacific Daylight Saving Time, May 17th, 2022, at which time they will be recorded and forwarded to a Selection Advisory Committee for evaluation. Proposals are not typically opened and read aloud. All proposals received will be evaluated by a South Sound 911 Advisory Committee (SAC). This is a two-part solicitation, and selected Respondents will be invited to present demonstrations of the proposed solution(s) as well as submit best and final offers. Proposals submitted via email to Specifications@SouthSound911.org must contain the words “Specification No. 2022-01 Proposal.” Respondents wishing to submit hardcopy proposals may do so by delivery to the SS911 Finance Department, 3580 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418. Delivered submittals will be date and time stamped only at the SS911 Finance Department. All proposals must be received prior to the stated deadline. Complete solicitation documents are available for download and viewing at www.SouthSound911.org (Services/Administration). A list of vendors who submitted proposals for this solicitation will be available at the website for public viewing before 5 p.m. the (business) day after bid opening.

Project Scope: Integrated financial and human capital system software and implementation services. Additional information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tori Umemoto, Senior Accountant, at 253-287-4809 for general purchasing information.

Janet Caviezel

Finance Director

April 8, 2022