SNOW Teeth Whitening Reviewed

Are you a coffee fanatic embarrassed by teeth staining? Can’t seem to pull off a smile with pearly white teeth? Professional teeth whitening costs typically range between $300 and $1800. The steepness in prices is linked to the type of procedure, but at the end of the day, even the lowest imaginable price remains high for specific households. Although we’ve progressed as a society to deliver at-home teeth whitening kits, most have resulted in an undesired experience because of ill-fitting trays, teeth sensitivity, and gum irritation.

So, what now? One team decided to develop a solution that factors the cons of visiting a dentist and existing at-home kits. Consequently, the answer has since traveled to over 180 countries. The purpose of this review is to introduce the strongest of contenders, SNOW®.

What is SNOW®?

SNOW® is an at-home, all-in-one teeth whitening kit that offers a professional-level experience for a fraction of the cost and is known as one of the Best Teeth Whitening Kits available! With over 1 million kits sold and counting, thousands of reviews have quickly racked up in a short period. Imagine having access to over 75 treatments with each purchase! That’s roughly $2 a treatment, which is unlikely with a standard visit to the dentist.

Not surprising at all, considering cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Harris’ involvement in the formulation processes. Matter-of-factly, 9 out of 10 dentists have recommended this, according to Dental Advisor. Considering everything, the natural question to flourish in one’s mind is whether professional results can indeed be reached at home. The only way to find out is to grasp the entirety of the SNOW® kit fully.

What does each SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit include?

Before going over the SNOW® mechanism, one must familiarize oneself with its contents. Based on the claims, each kit includes three wands of teeth whitening serum with built-in applicators, 1 LED whitening accelerating technology mouthpiece, and one wand of extra-strength whitening serum.

The SNOW® mechanism is twofold: LED light therapy (specifically red-light therapy) and serum application. Some studies on the use of red-light therapy for oral care have since demonstrated a plausible relationship. Although research on its implementation is limited, oral health professionals have considered it because it may facilitate teeth and gum health by targeting mitochondria and promoting healthy circulation.

Put, individuals can forestall reduced tooth sensitivity and inflammation, improved blood circulation in the gums, and limited risk of receding gum lines. The second aspect involves the serum, and this is where it is fitting to review the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit’s main ingredients.

What are the main ingredients of the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit?

The makers of SNOW® focused on two primary ingredients, which are deemed common in most at-home whitening kits. These include hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is an antiseptic often serving as the active ingredient in teeth whitening kits, explains one source [1]. The aforesaid duo is reckoned to act as bleaching agents to change the color of teeth.

Peroxide works by perforating layers of teeth, which in turn eliminates compounds responsible for discoloration. The critical difference between the concentration of hydrogen peroxide available in these kits compared to a dentist visit is that the former is often much lower in concentration than the latter. While it has been argued that higher concentrations might elicit unwanted side effects, the contrary remains the problem.

The same source referenced a 2016 study where researchers discovered that a lower concentration for a more extended period had a negative effect on tooth enamel. In another study, results were in favor of a lower concentration. Due to mixed results, Dr. Brian Harris chose between two strengths – suitable for at-home uses. The regular-strength whitening serum has a concentration of between 6 and 10%, while the extra-strength whitening ranges between 12 and 18%. Extra-strength appears to be recommended for those hoping to reach results sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q. What are some unique attributes of SNOW®?

A. The most important attribute is that this kit requires neither impressions nor custom trays. Other crucial attributes include LED activating light, desensitizing serum, two strengths of whitening serum, and the ability to plug the LED mouthpiece into a mobile device.

Q. Can pregnant or breastfeeding mothers use the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit?

A. Although the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, it is safer to get a second opinion from a dental care expert before proceeding.

Q. Can children use the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit?

A. Children over nine years of age can use SNOW®; however, for peace of mind, it might be best to consult a dental care expert.

Q. How do Consumers use the SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit?

A. First, plug the SNOW mouthpiece into a mobile device. Meanwhile, individuals should have their mouths prepped by brushing their teeth. Next, the serum must be applied to the front teeth. This step will require some time, as the twisting of the serum wand will require multiple turns. Upon application, the brush must start at the top of each tooth, then down. Remove the mouthpiece from the plug and place it in the mouth. As the lips loosely wrap around the mouthpiece, individuals are asked to upkeep this position for 9 to 30 minutes.

Q. What is the best way to clean the mouthpiece?

A. After the first SNOW session has been completed, the mouthpiece must be removed and rinsed with water. From there, the unit must be dried off and stored safely. Another maintenance tactic involves gently washing the mouthpiece with hand soap.

Q. How much serum is needed with each SNOW® session?

A. The SNOW serum needed per session varies from person to person. A good rule of thumb is to use enough to coat each tooth without clumping or dripping.

Q. How often should SNOW® be used?

A. Individuals are asked to use SNOW® once daily for 21 days. After the first three weeks, twice a week should suffice because only touch-ups will be needed at that point.

Q. How long after a SNOW® session can users eat?

A. After at least an hour to an hour and a half. However, to limit food intake for a longer period, it might be best to perform each session just before going to bed.

Q. Is it possible to limit saliva formation when whitening?

A. Everyone is different and may produce different amounts of saliva during each session. Individuals are asked to remove the mouthpiece and spit between sessions if it becomes a hassle. During this time, keeping the tongue relaxed and back in the mouth might help reduce excessive saliva.

Q. What is the shelf-life of the SNOW® serum?

A. The shelf-life of the SNOW serum is two years.

Q. What does a leaking serum mean?

A. To maintain the integrity of the serum, the team at SNOW® stored it in an airtight container. As a result, a lot of twisting of the wand is needed to release the serum, causing it to leak out. The wand must be twisted slowly (just a few turns at a time) to avoid this.

Q. Is it safe to use SNOW® in conjunction with dental work?

A. Yes, SNOW® has been developed to whiten natural enamel. Surface staining may be lifted from non-natural enamel on dental work (i.e., dental fillings, crowns, braces, bridges, and veneers), but the original shade will remain as is.

Q. What are the purported benefits of using SNOW®?

A. Besides the whitening and stain removal effects of SNOW®, red light therapy may naturally eliminate bacteria, reduce pain, inflammation, and tooth sensitivity, improve blood circulation throughout the gums, and prevent receding of gums, to say the least.

Q. Is SNOW® effective on coffee, soda, and wine drinkers?

A. Yes, SNOW® is effective at whitening teeth exposed to coffee/soda/wine.

Q. Will smokers notice a difference after using SNOW®?

A. Yes, SNOW® is equally effective at whitening teeth exposed to smoking in just minutes.

Q. Is SNOW® effective on tetracycline staining?

A. Yes, SNOW® is effective on tetracycline staining. This term describes discoloration (usually manifesting a gray to brown hue) caused by the antibiotic tetracycline [2].

Q. Is it safe to apply red light directly to teeth?

A. Yes, red light therapy is generally considered safe. SNOW®’s light wattage is less than 1 watt, and the wavelengths of the blue and red lights range between 460 and 462nm and 620 and 625nm, respectively.

Q. Does SNOW® cause sensitivity?

A. SNOW® has been formulated with sensitivity in mind. According to the team, the majority of their customers never experienced sensitivity.

Q. Is SNOW® FDA or ADA approved?

A. SNOW® is neither FDA approved nor ADA (American Dental Association) approved. Bear in mind that the ADA usually only approves toothpaste with fluoride.

Q. How long will it take to receive my shipment of SNOW®?

A. Domestic orders within the continental U.S. may take between 5 and 13 business days (including order processing and shipping times). For international orders, the timeframe will vary based on location.

Q. Will I receive tracking information for SNOW®?

A. Yes, a shipment confirmation email will be sent out once the order has been shipped. This will include a tracking number that will only be activated within 48 hours of receipt of the email.

Q. Is SNOW® protected by a warranty?

A. Yes, SNOW® has been protected by a 5-year warranty. To activate it, the purchase must be registered by visiting here. As for coverage, the team will accept defects due to faulty workmanship or materials arising from normal uses.

Q. What if SNOW® doesn’t work as advertised?

A. Fortunately, SNOW® has been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Whatever the reason may be, if SNOW® simply doesn’t meet the mark, customer support must be contacted within 30 days of the purchase date to request a refund. Here are some ways to go about the refund processes:

Email: support@trysnow.com.

Phone: 1 (888) 991 2796 (U.S.) or 1 (778) 801 3531 (Canada)

How much does SNOW® cost?

Prices vary according to the number of packs purchased. In terms of shipping, domestic orders of $99 or more will qualify for free shipping, whereas international orders will be charged a fee based on location. Listed below are the three SNOW price options available as this is being written:

1-Pack SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit : $149 each

: $149 each 2-Pack SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit : $125 each

: $125 each 4-Pack SNOW® Teeth Whitening Kit: $125 each

For people who find these prices relatively steep, the SNOW® team partnered with AfterPay to offer the option of making 4 interest-free payments.

What are dental professionals saying about SNOW®?

It looks like SNOW® not only made a lasting impression on the average user but also on dental professionals. Upon visiting the Dental Advisor official website, our editorial team stumbled upon real-life evaluations. Derived from 40 dental professionals and a total of 417 uses, many were fascinated by its zero sensitivity. Moreover, having the option to charge the mouthpiece using a phone makes it portable and completely convenient. Many dentists were so convinced that they even recommended SNOW® to their patients.

In general, most dentists appear to see value in SNOW®, especially considering the team’s efforts in producing many instructional videos and a kit that is very “esthetic”. This is not to say that all evaluations were positive. Some of the more common drawbacks of this kit include increased saliva production and the lack of clarity on how much serum must be applied. Another downside comes from the absence of impressions or custom trays, as retaining the mouthpiece in smaller mouths was described as a challenge.

In accordance with everything, SNOW® is rated above “Very Good” on the esthetics of the kit, ease of set up and serum application, and lack of post-op procedure. Aspects needing more work yet scoring a rating of “Good” include the comfort of LED-activated light, the time required for the procedure, and the effectiveness of whiteness. Lastly, these clinical experts have since provided some tips to be mindful of:

For people with a type of oral bone growth called exostosis, the mouthpiece might rub against it, making it slightly uncomfortable. During the whitening process, it is recommended to lay back for maximum comfort.

When getting started, individuals are advised to use the silver wands (i.e., regular strength) and to switch to the gold wands (i.e., extra strength) if needed.

About SNOW®

Based in Arizona, Phoenix, SNOW® is on a mission to “bring innovative and efficacious products to enhance [their] customer’s confidence and lead in omnichannel distribution and marketing.” Founded by Josh Snow in 2017, the brand remains a premium leader in a family of brands focused on oral care products. Not just any oral care products, but those that can deliver professional-level results at home! Since its launch, the brand has racked up quite the following.

Some noteworthy accomplishments worth celebrating about SNOW® include:

Easily helping over 10 million people to brighten their smiles and to increase confidence

Being a BBB Accredited Business (A+) since January 2022 and amassing 4.5 out of 5 stars

Achieving an 87% clinical rating on Dental Advisor

Delivering to over 180 countries across the globe from Arizona

Featured on the Ellen Degeneres Show

Here’s what Josh has to share regarding his endeavor:

“The whole idea around creating SNOW® was a question: “Could we make oral care something that people got excited about?” Could we make products that truly make people smile? I always say we are in the business of confidence.”

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, SNOW®’s all-in-one teeth whitening system has been engineered to respond to LED technology. The team successfully put together a kit that is well packaged and easy to use. Our editorial team was generally captivated by the overall thought process, which has been reflected in the esthetics of the kit, the involvement of a dental professional, its portability and convenience, different serum strengths for unique needs, and broad target market encompassing people with tooth sensitivity and vast dental work and undeniably, the reported results.

Each session ranges between 9 and 30 minutes, with the duration changing from one person to the next. To see that as many as 80% of dental professionals want to offer SNOW® to their patients and that 70% already made a switch to SNOW® says a lot about its effectiveness. Of course, people with certain abnormalities (i.e., exostosis), prone to excess saliva and smaller mouths might face some challenges. The same goes for those who have yet to be exposed to LED, as the warmth of the light might feel discomfort at first.

Luckily, the SNOW® team is aware of everyone’s differences and has protected their solution with a decent money-back guarantee. To learn more about SNOW® and the endless possibilities that stem from the use of red light therapy, visit here! >>>

