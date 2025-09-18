Small Claim Number 4A911711C-SUMMONS

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Room 607, Tacoma, WA 98402 on 11/12/25

Small Claim Number 4A911711C

Robert Kirschenbaum Plaintiff,

vs.

Rakin Thompson

Defendant,

The State of Washington to the said defendant to be served by publication:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 17th day of September, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Robert Kirschenbaum, and serve a copy of your answer upon the plaintiff Robert Kirschenbaum, at his home below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. You have been accused of knocking over a motorcycle with the truck you were driving for American Tire Distributors and have failed to respond to summons in Pierce County Court to be accountable for your actions.

Robert Jay Kirschenbaum

4614 S. Thompson Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98408

IDX-1019844

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 2025