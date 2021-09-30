60°F
Small Cell – Seymour-Public Notice

Notice

by Ken Spurrell

Notice

Notice of proposed Seymour 1 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate one small cell site, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 1 is located on the northeast corner of North 4th Street and North K Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact avore@tilsontech.com .

IDX-939389

September 30, October 7, 14, 21, 29, 2021

