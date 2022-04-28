Simpler Trading $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal Review – Is John Carter Legit?

John Carter and the Simpler Trading team are offering a free download called the $18.2 Million Trading Journal.

By entering your name and email address into an online form, you get instant access to the $18.2 Million Trading Journal eBook. The eBook features trading strategies John Carter used to make 1,270% returns on his investment.

Should you download Simpler Trading’s $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal? What’s the catch? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Simpler Trading’s new online offer today in our review.

What is the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal?

The $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal is a webinar led by John Carter, the founder of Simpler Trading.

During the webinar, John Carter explains how he used unique trading strategies to generate $18.2 million in a single year.

You’ll discover John’s trading records, his record-breaking results, and the mistakes he made along the way. John offers a no-holds-barred look at what made him successful – and what held him back – during the year he made $18.2 million through trading.

The webinar is free for anyone to download, and you get instant access to the journal and other online materials after entering your contact information. Simpler Trading also offers several paid subscription services, including trading advisories and other publications.

How Did John Carter Make $18.2 Million in a Single Trading Year?

John Carter is a trader who has spent 30+ years of his life mastering trading.

According to SimplerTrading.com, John believes trading is easier “when you have an edge” over the markets, and that philosophy has helped John earn record-breaking returns on investment:

“One of the counterintuitive insights John shares is that making money in the markets is easy when you have an edge. Keeping gains is the real challenge. That’s why this journal explores how John landed a record number of 7-figure trades in a time of massive uncertainty and fear.”

John insists that the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal is “not about bragging;” instead, it’s about the lessons he learned along the way – and how traders with all different account sizes can apply those lessons to their own portfolios.

What Will You Learn During the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal Webinar?

During the 18.2 Million Year Trading Journal webinar, John covers the following topics:

What it takes to consistently grow an account during tumultuous times, including up and down market conditions

What it takes to manage the biggest trades you’ve ever taken

How to protect profits and avoid taking too much risk

What lessons you can bring into 2022 to maximize trading profits

John answers all of these questions and more throughout the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal webinar.

$18.2 Million Year Trading Journal Pricing

You can get instant access to John Carter’s $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal online today by entering your name and email address into the online form.

There’s no “catch” to the offer. Instead, Simpler Trading is offering something of value for free while hoping you sign up for one of their online trading publications.

Get Free Access to John’s 10 7-Figure Trades Webinar

By downloading John’s $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal webinar today, you get instant access to an additional training session led by John Carter.

That training session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4. You get automatic entry to the session when you download the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal.

During that training session, John explains how he used counter-intuitive trading strategies to generate 10 7-figure trades.

Topics covered during this bonus presentation include:

How “ruthless AI bots” dominate almost every trading market, including how ordinary traders can exploit these bots by taking advantage of their one massive blind spot

Why retail traders need to adapt or get crushed by Wall Street’s trading machines, including why strategies that used to work are getting absolutely destroyed today

How John used secret trading strategies to ear $1.36 million in an SPX day trade, including how he timed the market perfectly by knowing “exactly when to buy when everyone else was panic selling”

The 10 7-Figure Trades Webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at 7pm CST.

About John Carter

According to SimplerTrading.com, John Carter is a trader who is best-known for using counter-intuitive trading strategies to create an “8-figure track record” of trading results.

Over the years, John claims to have “racked up ten 7-figure home run options trades (so far).” He also claims to be known worldwide “for creating the famous TTM Squeeze indicator. Today, traders use that indicator to predict markets.

John’s strategy, according to the official websites, relies on a combination of technical analysis with overall macro and fundamental views. He also claims to have a “vast knowledge” and a “level of charisma that draws people in,” and this unique combination has “transformed him into the famous day trader he is today.”

John Carter launched Simpler Trading, an online trading firm, in 1999.

Simpler Trading Membership Tiers

John Carter is offering free trading advice upfront because his company offers several paid subscription tiers.

If you liked the information in John Carter’s $18.2 Million Trading Year Portfolio, then you may want to subscribe to Simpler Trading’s membership programs today. You’ll get further insight into John Carter’s trading strategies and how they work.

Here are the Simpler Trading membership tiers and their pricing:

Options Membership (Full Access Trial for $7, Renews at $247 Per Month)

Includes setups on intraday and swing trading

Uses strategies John Carter developed over 25+ years

Trade with John Carter, Henry Gambell, Danielle Shay, and Sam Shames

Includes live trading chat room, trading room archives, trade alerts, premium newsletter, training room, and weekly watchlist

Futures Membership (Full Access Trial for $7, Renews at $197 Per Month)

Breaks down mass amounts of trading information into easy-to-understand strategies to help members find setups in the chaos

Trade with Raghee Horner, David Starr, Neil Yeager, and Joe Rokop

Includes live trading chatroom, trading room archives, weekly watchlist, Elliott Wave Dispatch, trade alerts, and training room

Simpler Day Trading (Full Access Trial for $7, Renews at $197 Per Month)

Specifically for day traders interested in options and futures markets

Designed for traders creating trades with timeframes of 24 hours or fewer

Includes live trading chatroom, learning center, weekly watchlist, premium weekly videos, and training room

Fibonacci Membership (Full Access Trial for $7, Renews at $197 Per Month)

Specifically for traders interested in how the Fibonacci method indicates triggers based on support and resistance, including how the Fibonacci number series defines market entries and exits

Includes live trading chatroom, live chart updates ,trade alerts, training room, trading room archives, and daily chart portfolio

Scanner System ($97 Per Month)

Get access to John Carter’s Proprietary Scans; the Simpler Trading team uses these scans every day to save time, energy, and frustration instead of searching every chart for investment recommendations

Includes intraday scans, multi-time frame analysis, nested squeeze, voodoo lines, 10x scans, and top-rated trades under $10

Simpler Foundation ($47 Per Month)

John the Simpler Trading community whether you’re an amateur or professional trader

Access 200+ years of trading experience

Includes Simpler Tech, training room, and learning center

B.I.A.S. (Full Access Trial for $7, Renews at $197 Per Month)

Create a mix of income positions to generate income in any market environment

Get consistent, low-risk returns

Includes live trading chatroom, trade alerts, member webinars, daily updates, position spreadsheets, and weekend video recaps

Simpler Edge ($97 Per Month)

See the data institutional investors use in real-time

Get access to real time short insight data that hedge funds pay $100,000 per year to access

Access data that has not been available to retail traders until now

Includes Simpler Edge watch list and short interest data and analysis

Small Account Mastery Program ($597 Per Quarter)

Live trade with John Carter, the founder of Simpler Trading

Follow a proven plan and get ongoing guidance from a seasoned trader with the goal of becoming consistently profitable

Includes monthly live trading, interactive Q&A sessions, and real-time trade alerts

Stacked Profits Mastery ($597 Per Quarter)

Live trade with Danielle Shay, Director of Options

Master the Stacked Profits Formula to consistently earn 300% to 1,200% gains

Discover how to leverage small accounts into bigger gains

Includes monthly live trading, weekly watchlists, updated trade spreadsheet, Options 101 class, real-time trade alerts, and interactive Q&A sessions

Moxie Indicator Mastery ($597 Per Quarter)

Learn precise entry and exits to time the market

Avoid wasting money on weak stocks and false moves while staying informed with real-time, actionable stock picks

Includes monthly live trading, real-time trade alerts, and interactive Q&A sessions

Sector Secrets Mastery ($597 Per Quarter)

Live trade with Raghee Horner, Managing Director of Futures Trading

Master options on ETF strategies by viewing shared trades in real time

Enjoy a substantial amount of leverage through ETFs that otherwise wouldn’t exist while also enjoying cheaper trading

Includes real-time trade alerts, interactive Q&A, and monthly live trading

Profit Recycling Mastery ($597 Per Quarter)

Live trade with Allison Ostrander, Director of Risk Tolerance

Discover how Allison grew a $10,000 account into $43,000 in 90 days

Ideal for traders seeking consistently weekly gains with limited time or money

Includes monthly live trading, real-time trade alerts, and updated trade spreadsheet

Strike Zone Mastery ($597 Per Quarter)

Ideal for traders of all account sizes, especially small accounts

Discover simple entry strategies Joe uses to find his “Strike Zone,” calculating risk and reward based on market volatility and range

Discover how Joe’s trades cut time in half while enjoying 100% to 300% returns

Includes monthly live trading, real-time trade alerts, and updated trade spreadsheet

Voodoo Mastery ($397 Per Quarter)

Get instant alerts and live trade with Henry and David

Let masters “map out the market” for you, following in real-time as David Starr and Henry Gambell identify options trades using their Voodoo Masters strategy

Includes monthly live trading, real-time trade alerts, and interactive Q&A sessions

Compound Growth Mastery ($397 Per Quarter)

Live trade with Taylor Horton, VP of Directional Options Strategies

Master the Compounding Growth Technique, which has helped Taylor earn $25,300 profit by trading AMZN, $15,300 profit by trading GOOGL, and $6,400 profit by trading NVDA

Discover how compound interest can turn a $1,000 investment into $11,000 in one year and $11,000 into $198 million in 5 years through consistent weekly gains

Includes monthly live trading sessions, real-time trade alerts, and updated trade spreadsheet

MEM Edge Report ($127 Per Month)

Get a weekly report from top Wall Street advisor Mary Ellen McGonagle

Discover Mary Ellen McGonagle’s entry and exit recommendations to time markets

Includes detailed research reports to point out key market drivers, helping you take action at the right times

Includes market action report, entry and exit recommendations, and intra-week alerts

This Week in the Markets ($79 Per Month)

Stay ahead of the markets with Sam Shames, the Vice President of Options at Simpler Trading

Discover how Sam Shames uses his extensive experience to walk you through every market, including indices, sectors, stocks, and commodities

Get the information you need to make smarter trading decisions

Get everything you need to stay on top of markets in 15 to 20 minutes

Includes high-level market overview, sectors to focus on each week, and asset direction forecasts

About Simpler Trading

Simpler Trading is an online trading publishing company founded in 1999 by John Carter.

The company offers a range of free and paid trading publications, including email newsletters.

Simpler Trading has over 10,000 members across the United States. The company’s team also has 200+ years of combined trading experience and produces 80 webinars annually.

You can contact Simpler Trading via the following:

Email: support@simplertrading.com

support@simplertrading.com Phone: 512-266-8659

512-266-8659 Mailing Address: 4300 N Quinlan Park Rd Austin, TX 78732

Final Word

Simpler Trading, a financial publishing company led by John Carter, has launched a new marketing campaign featuring John Carter’s $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal.

By entering your name and email address online today, you get instant access to the $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal and other online materials. In the online materials, you can discover the strategies John used to earn $18.2 million in one year of trading.

To learn more about John Carter and his $18.2 Million Year Trading Journal, or to discover the journal today, visit the official website at SimplerTrading.com >>>

