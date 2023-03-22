SEPA File # LU23-0040-City of Tacoma Public Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

SEPA File # LU23-0040: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed 2023 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code (“2023 Amendment”), which includes six subjects: (1) Mor Furniture Land Use Designation Change; (2) Electric Fences; (3) Shipping Containers; (4) Delivery-Only Retail Businesses; (5) Commercial Zoning Update Phase I: Neighborhood Commercial Design Standards; and (6) Minor Plan and Code Amendments. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on April 14, 2023, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on April 5, 2023, and planning staff will conduct an informational meeting on March 29, 2023. Comments on the DNS or the 2023 Amendment proposals must be submitted by April 7, 2023, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/2023

Amendment.

IDX-973704

Publication Date: March 22, 2023.