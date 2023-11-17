Second Cycle Hires New Executive Director

Tacoma, WA – Leon Nettles has been chosen by the Board of Directors to be the next Executive Director of Second Cycle! Leon has a long history of being part of the bike community. Leon previously worked at Second Cycle as the Education Director as well as Cascade Bicycle running the Major Taylor project.

“The search committee looked at a wide range of applicants to determine who would fill the role of Executive Director, commented Board Chair Dan Maize. “After looking at candidates, it was apparent that Leon was the right choice. He brings to the role a heart for Second Cycle and the Tacoma Community and a desire to get more people to experience the transformational power of riding the humble bicycle.”

Nettles has been Interim Executive Director for the past four months. “I am delighted to accept the role of Executive Director at 2nd Cycle, an organization I’ve been passionately connected to for years,” said Nettles. “I am excited about this opportunity to leverage my experience, working in tandem with our talented team to showcase their skills and collectively drive positive change so we can pedal towards a future where cycling empowers, educates, and unites our community.”

Second Cycle recently held its annual fundraiser “Bike Stories”. With Leon’s leadership, the event raised over $30,000 for the organization. The Board of Directors is excited to see where Leon takes Second Cycle!

Learn more about Second Cycle and see Leon’s bio at https://www.2ndcycle.org/.

About Second Cycle:

Second Cycle was formed in May 2008 by a group of cyclists, bike mechanics, and bike messengers who simply had the desire to see more people on bikes. Our vision is a world where the joy of bike riding is accessible to everybody. Our mission is to demystify and normalize bike riding as a part of daily life and realize the bicycle as a tool of personal and community empowerment. We provide equitable access to sustainable transportation to all people. We do this through our recycle reuse efforts, full service bike shop, and a variety of programs for adults and youth.

Source: Downtown on the Go