Seattle Credit Union Continues Expansion Across the Region, Tacoma’s Hilltop Branch To Open October 16, 2023

SEATTLE, WA — Seattle Credit Union, a nearly century-old organization committed to community development and economic empowerment, announced the opening of its newest branch in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Opening Monday, October 16, 2023, the Hilltop branch at 824 M.L.K. Jr Way marks the credit union’s second Tacoma location in just over a year.

Located at the base of an apartment complex on the corner of MLK Jr. Way and 9th, Seattle Credit Union’s newest location features a financial branch as well as a financial suite.

Hilltop Branch: At the Hilltop branch, members and consumers can engage with branch experts to learn about the various products and services the credit union offers.

Hilltop Suite: The Hilltop financial suite offers broader lending services, and business teams can meet with clients.

Upon entry to Seattle Credit Union at Hilltop, members and guests are guided to the community-centric lounge in the middle of the space.

The setting was designed in the inviting style of a cozy hotel lobby or fireside café, featuring warm wood finishes, jewel-toned fabrics, and plush seating. There is a coffee bar with a large media screen and smaller cube spaces for privacy and sensitive conversations.

Seattle Credit Union actively engaged with Hilltop community members, local non-profits, and civic leaders to incorporate their insights and aspirations throughout the development.

The signage and messaging throughout Hilltop pays homage to the neighborhood’s history. Imagery of people and places around the area and the broader community have been sourced from the Tacoma library and curated collections.

“We have always been an inclusive, inventive, and invested financial institution,” said CEO Richard Romero. “This close community collaboration, coupled with strategic investment from Pacific Premier Bank, has shaped Seattle Credit Union at Hilltop to serve as a cornerstone for community growth and a robust economic resource.”

You’re invited to attend a public grand opening celebration Saturday, October 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 12 pm. All of the event details can be found here: seattlecu.com/hilltop-opening.

Highlights:

* Remarks and Ribbon Cutting by Seattle Credit Union CEO Richard Romero.

* Gift Presentation/Donation to Tacoma Community House, a 113-year-old community-based service center for immigrants, refugees, and long-time South Sound residents seeking enrichment and pathways to self-sufficiency.

* Guests can enjoy light refreshments and family activities.

All are welcome to join in the celebration and enjoy:

Refreshments

Giveaways

Kids’ activities

Financial education workshops (from 12PM to close)

We are looking forward to showing off our new space and hope to see you there.

HILLTOP LOCATION

824 M.L.K. Jr Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

Hilltop Hours:

Mon – Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Square Footage (Total 3100 square feet)

Branch – 1300 square feet

Suite -1300 square feet

Shared Space – 500 square feet

Layout and Interior Design – JPC Architects

Construction – DP Incorporated

BRANCH CONTACT DETAILS: https://www.seattlecu.com/

General Seattle Credit Union Contact Center: 206.398.5500

About Seattle Credit Union:

Seattle Credit Union, established in 1933, has a long-standing commitment to empower communities through providing equitable and affordable financial services. As a CDFI, it continues to champion community development and economic empowerment.

Founded in 1933 when seven City of Seattle municipal workers with dreams of more equitable access to fairer lending practices pooled together 35 dollars, the 90-year-old organization today has 55,000 members with assets of more than $1 billion.

“The people helping people philosophy is central to the credit union philosophy and is a heritage that we at Seattle Credit Union take pride in,” said Seattle Credit Union CEO Richard Romero. “Our Hilltop branch is far more than a banking hub, for example. It is specifically structured to provide robust banking services, all while fostering community engagement.”

As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Seattle Credit Union is committed to bolstering economic vibrancy within underserved communities.

“Providing financial support and access to a large number of financial services and products to build economic stability and make dreams come true is what we’re all about,” said Romero. “Whether those dreams include purchasing a new home, owning a business, or managing day to day banking needs.”

Source: Seattle Credit Union