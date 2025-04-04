Sager Family Homes-NOTICE OF INTENT

NOTICE OF INTENT

Sager Family Homes, Fred Herber, PO Box 44428 Tacoma, WA 98448, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construc..on Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, McKinley Estates, is located at 7909 McKinley Ave in Tacoma in county.

This project involves 9.804 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is City Storm System.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submited to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1011594

April 4, 11, 2025