Robert W. Ankley-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Robert W. Ankley Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: The Glaser Family Limited Partnership

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Steinacker Law PLLC

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Automatic Funds Transfer Services

Reference number of the deed of trust: 200207170883

Parcel number: 0417013004

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 12th day of April, 2024 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the Pierce County courthouse located at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks, at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M. EXCEPT KAPOWSIN HIGHWAY, ALSO KNOWN AS BUTLER COUNTY ROAD; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Tax parcel no. 0417013004, Situs Address: XXX 139th Ave E, Graham, WA 98338

(adjacent to 13919 Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, WA 98338)

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated July 11, 2002, recorded July 17, 2002, under Auditor’s File No. 200207170883, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Robert W. Ankley as Grantor, to Fidelity Contract Services, Inc., as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of The Glaser Family Limited Partnership, as Beneficiary. Steinacker Law PLLC has been appointed as successor Trustee.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Payments:

Monthly payments from 10/15/22 to 12/15/23: $3,750.00

Late fees from October 2022 to present: $187.50

TOTAL OVERDUE BALANCE: $3,937.50

*plus all attorney’s fees and costs and foreclosure fees and costs incurred

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $17,907.02 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from September 15, 2022 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. Interest is accruing on the unpaid balance at the default rate of 18% per annum. Unpaid interest to 12/15/2023 is $4,306.87.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 12th day of April, 2024. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 1st day of April, 2024 to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the 1st day of April, 2024, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1st day of April, 2024, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or deed of trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

The Estate of Robert W. Ankley, 13919 Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, WA 98338;

Carmen Ankley, 13919 Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, WA 98338;

Taylor Ankley, 13919 Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, WA 98338;

Allen Ankley, 17420 8th Ave Ct S, Spanaway, WA 98387;

Catherine Ankley, 116 Elbe Rd, Elbe, WA 98330;

Catherine Ankley, PO Box 302, Elbe, WA 98330;

Robert E Ankley, 30711 59th Ave S, Roy, WA 98380;

by both first class and certified mail on October 5, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on November 7, 2023, the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

DATED: January 9, 2024. TRUSTEE STEINACKER LAW PLLC, Trustee,

By: KEVIN T. STEINACKER,

417 E PIONEER STE. A, PUYALLUP, WA 98372,

(253) 242-3558,

(253) 292-5171 fax

IDX-992870

March 11, 2024