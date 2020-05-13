Road to one million pounds of potatoes

More than 200,000 pounds of potatoes to be distributed Thursday at the Tacoma Dome

Who: Washington Potato Growers Free Potato Event

When: Thursday, May 14, 11 am – 2 pm (while supplies last)

Where: Tacoma Dome – Parking Lots G & F (please follow volunteer direction)

What: Washington Potato Growers are “On the Road to a Million Pounds of Potatoes” with plans to host their largest potato giveaway to date this Thursday, May 14. Approximately 200,000 pounds of potatoes will be available for giveaway in the Tacoma Dome parking lots G & F. Local volunteers from the Emergency Food Network will help with logistics and load the potatoes directly into vehicles.

Ninety percent of all the potatoes grown in Washington State are sold to restaurants and other food service establishments. With so many restaurants closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, potato farmers have excess potatoes and are making these available to donation through these events. More than 320,000 pounds of potatoes have been distributed so far.

Food banks can also make arrangements with the Potato Commission to pick up a pallet for their local locations by calling 509-765-8845 or emailing office@potatoes.com. All potatoes will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

About Emergency Food Network

Emergency Food Network (EFN) is located in Lakewood, WA and was established in 1982. In a given year EFN moves over 14 million pounds of food and serves over 80 partner food pantries, meal sites, and shelters. EFN also runs an 8-acre farm in the Puyallup Valley that organically grows produce for distribution to food pantries. The mission of Emergency Food Network is “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.”

– Emergency Food Network &

Tacoma Venues & Events