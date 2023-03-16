RFQ#J2023-09-Request For Qualifications

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications for Architectural/Engineering Services

PDZA Electrical Systems Improvement

RFQ#J2023-09

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is seeking professional services of a multi-disciplinary team to develop Pre-design plans and possible construction documents, permitting and construction administration for the desired improvements to the PDZA Electrical Systems. Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com by 10:00 AM, on April 6, 2023, the subject line for this email shall read; “RFQ #J2023-09: PDZA Electrical System Improvements ATTN Tresa Edmonds.” Qualifications received after the appointed time set will not be reviewed.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com.

IDX-973430

March 16, 28, 2023