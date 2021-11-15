57°F
Bids

RFP No. DW2021-01-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

by Ken Spurrell

Project: PORTABLE TOILETS & SERVICES

RFP No. DW2021-01

The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. DW2021-01, Portable Toilets & Services until December 3, 2021 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-943049

November 15, 22, 2021

