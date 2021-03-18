RFP #1189-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1189

For BUS STORAGE AND LIGHT MAINTENANCE

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from Contractors qualified and interested in providing Bus Storage and Light Maintenance.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be held March 23, 2021, 10:30 a.m. via MS Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Or call in (audio only) +1 206-899-2838,,463200086# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 463 200 086# Find a local number | Reset PIN Learn More | Meeting options Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. March 31, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Analyst: email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

