Revive Daily Reviews

Revive Daily is a nutritional supplement designed to support a deep sleep.

By taking Revive Daily each night, you can purportedly support a most restful sleep using natural, non-GMO ingredients. The formula is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Before we answer the questions below and dive deep into the inner workings of the Revive Daily weight loss supplement for deep sleep,

Product: Revive Daily Description: Revive Daily is a 100% natural, safe and effective weight loss pill that works to dramatically boost optimal GH production and enhance deep sleep quality for both men and women by striving for nutritional synergy. Type: dietary pills, swallow capsules, oral administration Creator: John Barban, who boasts a robust personal training certifications (NSCA CSCS, ACE PT, CSEP) background in human biology and nutrition with a degree from University of Guelph (in Ontario Canada) and also teaches exercise physiology classes at the University of Florida, is the master formulator of the Revive Daily supplement Website: Revive-Daily.com (the one and only official Revive Daily website) Purpose: to combat somatopause (the slowdown of the naturally-occuring master hormone [human growth hormone] production) by optimizing growth hormone function that influences your energy, appearance, metabolism and overall health Ingredients: 1200mg Arginine 1200mg Lysine 10mg melatonin 100mg hydroxytryptophan 150mg ashwagandha extract 200mg L-Theanine 50mg Magnesium 15mg Zinc Dose: take Revive with a glass of water around 45 minutes to 1 hour before bedtime Features: completely tasteless, near-effortless 3-second before bed ritual is scientifically proven to boost natural HGH production up to 695% all-natural ingredients from non-GMO sources no gluten and zero stimulants, preservatives, artificial colors, antibiotics, binders or fillers effective for all men and women of all ages who want to increase the fat-burning and anti-aging hormone restores the fat-burning fountain of youth by melting belly fat and resurrecting youthful energy there’s no prescription needed, is currently in-stock and available for purchase with fast shipping times available formulated in the USA by an FDA-inspected lab that follows strict, sterile and precise cGMP standards Benefits: formulated to combat the health issues dealing with excess weight, stubborn belly fat, low energy, shaggy skin wrinkles, gray thinning hair, brain, lack of desire and deteriorating health in general boost collagen production vanish fine wrinkles restore firmness and skin elasticity improve cardiovascular health renew hair health rekindle libido enhance cognition, memory and mood Side Effects: No Revive Daily supplement side effects are non existent at the time of research real Revive customers are sharing their support for this truly one of a kind supplement blend no adverse reactions reported or negative complaints found if any medical complications happen, make sure to consult with a certified healthcare provider immediately Results: incredible feedback from over 214,000 Revive customers the Revive formula works best after three to six months of daily use for maximum results with no downsides to speak of, its incredibly powerful formula are yielding amazing customer results thus far Testing: made in an FDA-approved state of the art facility with cGMP standards every Revive diet pill is tested for potency, purity and effectiveness by an independent third-party lab with industry-leading protocols to ensure maximum efficacy and quality Cost: The cost of the Revive Daily on the official website is the lowest online: $59 for each bottle (1): 1-month 30 day supply (plus shipping fee) $39 for each bottle (3): 3-month 90 day supply (plus shipping fee) $33 for each bottle (6): 6-month 180 day supply (plus shipping) risk-free no questions asked 60-day money back guarantee refund policy Risks: The popularity of Revive Daily will spark a rise in nefarious third party retailers and resellers looking to sell fake diet pills under the same brand name John Barban’s Revive Daily supplement is only available on Revive-Daily.com and no where else Make sure to avoid all risky Revive Daily scams by visiting the official website only to make an order today (which also ensures the best pricing online along with a rock solid iron-clad money back guarantee) Never purchase Revive Daily on Amazon.com, eBay, GNC or Walmart as these are listed by non-licensed vendors who are not selling the authentic Revive Daily capsules. Support: easy to get in contact with customer service very responsive refund policy questions no hassle money back guarantee of 60 days Email: support@revive-daily.com Where to Order Official Website Click Here

Does Revive Daily live up to the hype? How does Revive Daily work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Revive Daily today in our review.

What is Revive Daily?

Revive Daily is a sleep aid formula sold exclusively online through Revive-Daily.com.

Priced at $69 per bottle, Revive Daily uses natural ingredients like melatonin and ashwagandha to support a more restful sleep.

A more restful sleep can support growth hormone (GH) production. GH is crucial for weight loss, muscle development, hormone production, and anti-aging effects. If you don’t get enough sleep, or if you get poor quality sleep, then your body constantly struggles to produce enough GH, leading to negative effects.

Many people struggle to fall asleep at night. Others get a fitful, restless sleep and wake up feeling exhausted. Instead of taking artificial sleep aids and sleep drugs, some people take natural sleep aid supplements like Revive Daily.

How Does Revive Daily Work?

Revive Daily contains a blend of 8 natural ingredients linked to sleep, rest, and relaxation.

Each serving of Revive Daily contains melatonin, 5-HTP, L-theanine, magnesium, and amino acids that can help you fall asleep faster, enjoy a more restful sleep, and wake up feeling more refreshed.

According to the manufacturer, Revive Daily uses natural ingredients to restore your body’s optimal production of fat-burning and anti-aging hormones, including growth hormone (GH).

Your body produces 90% of its growth hormones overnight. If you aren’t getting a restful sleep, then your body can’t produce growth hormones. By promoting a quality sleep, Revive Daily can enhance growth hormone production, which could lead to powerful benefits for muscle development and anti-aging.

Here’s how the makers of Revive Daily describe the effects of their formula:

“Revive Daily contains 8 special nutrients in the exact amounts proven to dramatically enhance natural GH production and quality deep sleep in both women and men. You’ll feel Revive Daily working right away, the very first night.”

Revive Daily specifically claims to offer benefits like:

Wake up feeling fresh and revitalized

Ensure your mind, body, and metabolism are firing on all cylinders

Dramatically enhance natural growth hormone (GH) production

Enjoy quality deep sleep

Restore optimal production of your body’s best fat-burning and anti-aging hormone

Enjoy natural, non-habit forming ingredients with no side effects

If you aren’t getting a restful sleep every night, then your body struggles to catch up with hormone production. Poor quality sleep is linked to lower growth hormone (GH) production, and lower GH production can lead to various negative effects.

Revive Daily Ingredients

Revive Daily contains a blend of natural ingredients, including well-known sleep boosters like melatonin, ashwagandha, magnesium, and tryptophan.

The full list of ingredients in Revive Daily includes:

1,200mg of L-arginine

1,200mg of L-lysine

10mg of melatonin

100mg of hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP)

150mg of ashwagandha extract

200mg of L-theanine

50mg of magnesium

15mg of zinc

The eight active ingredients in Revive Daily work in different ways to support deep sleep.

Some of the ingredients are adaptogens, helping your body respond to physical and cognitive stress in various ways. If your body is stressed, it struggles to relax enough to fall asleep.

Other ingredients in Revive Daily interact with neurotransmitters in your body – like GABA. Some of the ingredients are considered “GABAergic” ingredients, which means they interact with GABA to help you relax, fall asleep, and enjoy a more restful sleep.

Scientific Evidence for Revive Daily

The makers of Revive Daily cite 16 studies on the References page verifying various benefits linked to the formula. The company also lists its dosages and ingredients upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to other natural sleep aids and verify it works. We’ll review some of that evidence below to see how Revive Daily can provide science-backed sleep benefits.

Melatonin is one of the best-known natural sleep aid ingredients available today. Supplements contain anywhere from 0.5mg to 10mg of melatonin per serving, which makes the 10mg of melatonin in Revive Daily look high. Melatonin has been proven to work at doses between 0.5mg and 10mg. In this 2014 study published in Nutrition Journal, researchers found melatonin could help support sleep in some people but not others. Researchers found limited evidence that melatonin can help shift workers improve hormonal phase shift changes, although some people continue to use melatonin nightly to help fall asleep without the side effects of sleep medication.

One of the largest ingredients in Revive Daily is L-arginine. Each serving of Revive Daily contains 1,200mg of L-arginine. Found in everything from sleep aid supplements to bodybuilding supplements, L-arginine has been linked to sleep in multiple studies. In this 2003 study, researchers found people with sleep apnea tended to have lower levels of circulating L-arginine than people without sleep apnea. Because of this connection, researchers believe there may be a link between sleep quality and L-arginine. In a separate study on rats, researchers found L-arginine increased slow wave sleep and reduced waking in rats, although rats did not experience a change in rapid eye movement sleep (REMS).

Ashwagandha has been used for centuries for health, wellness, and sleep. Studies show ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means it helps your body respond to physical and mental stressors. Ashwagandha is a natural root extract believed to impact sleep through GABAergic activity. In studies on sleep-deprived rats, researchers found a connection between ashwagandha supplementation and quality sleep.

L-theanine is a natural compound in green tea and certain other natural substances. Many people take L-theanine to nullify the negative effects of caffeine – like jitters and anxiety. In this 2015 study, researchers found taking 200mg of L-theanine before bed was associated with improved sleep quality. Researchers also found L-theanine did not induce daytime drowsiness.

Other science-backed sleep supporting ingredients in Revive Daily include tryptophan (5-HTP), magnesium, and zinc, all of which are crucial for supporting your body’s natural sleep cycles. In this 2012 study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, for example, researchers found magnesium functioned as a GABA agonist and played a key role in the regulation of sleep. To test this theory, researchers told a group of 46 elderly patients to take 500mg of magnesium or a placebo daily for 8 weeks. Researchers concluded that magnesium improved subjective measures of insomnia, including insomnia severity index (ISI) score, sleep efficiency, sleep time, sleep onset latency, early morning awakening, and other measurements.

Overall, Revive Daily contains a blend of some of the world’s best-known and most-researched sleep aids and supplement ingredients. The ingredients and dosages are backed by science and verified to work as advertised to support sleep in multiple ways.

How to Use Revive Daily

The manufacturer of Revive Daily recommends taking one serving of Revive Daily with a glass of water 45 minutes to 1 hour before bed.

The formula is 100% natural, safe, and effective. According to the manufacturer, thousands of customers have tested the formula with zero reported side effects.

Revive Daily Pricing

Revive Daily is priced at $69 per bottle. You can save money by ordering 3 bottles ($39 per bottle) or 6 bottles ($34 per bottle) at a time.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered online today through the official Revive Daily website:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles: $204 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle includes a 30 day supply of Revive Daily (30 servings). The manufacturer recommends taking one serving of Revive Daily nightly to help you fall asleep.

Revive Daily Refund Policy

Revive Daily is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund within 60 days of your original purchase if you’re unsatisfied with Revive Daily for any reason.

You must return your bottle of Revive Daily to the original manufacturer, even if it’s partially empty or completely empty, to qualify for a refund. The manufacturer will issue a complete refund within 48 hours of receiving your empty bottle. All refunds exclude shipping and handling.

About Revive Daily

Revive Daily is manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved, and GMP-certified manufacturing facility. The company claims to use sterile, strict, and precise standards while also using natural, vegetarian, and non-GMO ingredients.

You can contact the makers of Revive Daily via the following:

Online Help Center: https://support.revive-daily.com/

Email: support@revive-daily.com

Final Word

Revive Daily is a sleep aid supplement that aims to support a better sleep, making it easier for your body to produce sufficient levels of growth hormone (GH). Growth hormone is linked to anti-aging effects, muscle development, and more.

To learn more about Revive Daily and how it works, or to buy the supplement today, visit the official website at Revive-Daily.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: