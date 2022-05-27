[Review] Credit And Funding Book: Carlos Smith [The Credit God] and Percy Miller [MASTER P]

Are you one of many people who have been deprived of financial education at school? No one ever go over the importance of building credit at home? No problem, the Credit God recently came forward with the launch of his newest book that covers every conceivable angle of attack on this and many other financial topics. Given the importance of building credit, especially in terms of applying for a credit card, renting, or buying a home, and any other activity that may require loan approvals, the Credit And Funding eBook definitely comes at a right time. The purpose of this review is to dive deeper into the book and its author!

What is Credit And Funding?

Authored by Carlos D. Smith (aka the Credit God), Credit And Funding, The Stuff They Don’t Teach You In High School & College is new book that walks everyone through the fundamentals of financial education and how to use them in real-life settings. Whether the goal is to increase credit scores and/or credit card limits, get funding or resolve identity theft, Carlos insists his book is a great starting point. Curious to see how it has been structured? That’s exactly where we are headed next, but before that, here’s what Carlos wants everyone to know:

“The Credit And Funding eBook will give you the knowledge and understanding like [an] expert. This book will show you how to dispute negative items, increase credit scores, and how to build your credit and get approved and much more. Grab your copy today!”

How has Credit And Funding been structured?

Credit And Funding, The Stuff They Don’t Teach You In High School & College includes 13 chapters poised to lead everyone towards the path to financial freedom. To provide a broad picture of its contents, Carlos presented the following chapter synopses:

Chapter 4: How to Dispute Negative Accounts

Inside the fourth chapter, the expert will be going into further details on the three secrets to disputing negative accounts. These include how to identify negative errors and create and send dispute letters.

Chapter 6: Other Bureaus 99% of People Don’t Know About

The sixth chapter has been devoted to credit bureaus. Precisely, individuals will familiarize themselves with a list of 6 bureaus that should cause concern, why it is imperative to eliminate these bureaus for credit-building and how to access free letter templates.

Chapter 11: Free & Proven Letters Strategies

An array of letters has been presented in the eleventh chapter, namely letters for identity theft and bankruptcy. In fact, a series of secret letters will also be included, which Carlos uses for his own data validation processes.

Chapter 13: How to Get 10K to A 150K in Funding

The last of the previews provided is that of chapter 13. So far, we’ve been told that the chapter has been devoted to product offerings, how to go about disclosing their benefits and adjusting certain icons in the settings. But, more on what this all means will only be revealed upon purchase.

How much does Credit And Funding cost?

The Credit And Funding eBook can now be accessed for as little as $4.99. At check-out, individuals also have the option to add the audiobook version for an extra one-time charge of $14.97. Finally, each purchase has been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If Carlos’ tips and tricks neither suffice nor provide satisfaction, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. For more information on the refund policy, an email must be sent to support@thecreditgod.com.

Meet Carlos D. Smith

Carlos D. Smith has always wondered why financial education is seldomly taught at home, high school, or colleges. As someone who has been deprived of such knowledge himself, he eventually crossed paths with a person who introduced him to taxes. To him, the journey was an eye-opening one to the point where he started looking into other facets such as financials and credits.

Things were looking his way until the 2008 recession impacted many businesses along with his very own tax company. Starting back from scratch, he entered the field of internet marketing and technology, eventually becoming a successful business consultant. Using his personal experience in building businesses, he continued to help small business owners compete with bigger brands. Through several of these encounters was when he decided to share his passion for credit-building, leading him to earn bragging rights as the Credit God and author of Credit And Funding. He says:

“I want to bring [Credit And Funding] to you to show you how I get financially educated to be able to attain high credit card limits, get a house, get a car, all the stuff you deserve! That’s when I figured out, I have to write a book to help more people and make it affordable.”

Final Thoughts

It may not seem like it at first, but as an adult, credit-building can easily influence one’s standard of living. Poor credit scores are warning signs to lenders, and this in turn will give rise to disapproved loan applications. Forget starting a business, individuals with poor credit will have an even harder time securing a decent property! While a search engine may spit out several resources, resorting to the Credit And Funding eBook seems like the wiser option considering the author’s expertise and the complete riddance of misinformation. He speaks from his personal experience and by helping others who needed lifting amidst their rock bottoms. Most of all, to think that this easy-to-understand book can be accessed for less than $5 goes to show that Carlos’ heart is all in for promoting financial education. To get started with Credit And Funding, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>

