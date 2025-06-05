Replacement chosen for WA State Senate seat

Victoria Hunt will fill the position held by Bill Ramos, who died unexpectedly in April.

Democratic state Rep. Victoria Hunt will move from the House to the Senate in the Washington Legislature after the King County Council appointed her on June 3 to replace the late Sen. Bill Ramos.

The council also chose Zach Hall, an Issaquah City Council member, as Hunt’s replacement in the state House.

The Senate seat will be on the ballot in a special election in November, with the winner serving through 2026. Hunt is a candidate. Republican Chad Magendanz, a former two-term state representative for the district, is opposing her.

Hall will serve through the 2026 election because the appointment is occurring after the filing period for this year’s elections closed.

Ramos passed away unexpectedly while on a trail run near his home in Issaquah on April 19, a week before the legislative session ended. He was 69.

He was elected to the House in 2018 then won a Senate seat last year. Ramos was one of the Legislature’s leading voices on transportation issues in the 2025 session.

Hunt, a Democrat, was sworn into the Senate shortly after being selected for the seat in the 5th Legislative District which includes parts of Issaquah, Black Diamond, Covington, and part of Snoqualmie.

Hunt was elected to the House in 2024. She is a scientist who holds a doctorate in ecology and previously served on the Issaquah City Council. Her seatmate Rep. Lisa Callan, D-Issaquah, endorsed her.

“With these tools and experiences I have been able to advance policies at the state level to meet the needs of our growing community,” Hunt said.

Hall was elected to the Issaquah City Council in 2019. Prior to that he was a legislative assistant and a campaign manager for Callan.

“I have the background needed in the district, in the legislature, and in local government,” Hall said, adding that he wants to help build a Washington that’s safe, affordable, green and full of opportunities.

“Bill Ramos set a high bar for public service and he had an unstoppable drive for the people of our district and we are all united in our commitment to honor his legacy,” Hall said.

