Red Patriot Card Review (Trump 2024 Card) Is It Legit?

The Red Patriot Card is a new membership card exclusive to the Trump 2024 campaign.

Featuring a gold-colored bald eagle, an “In God We Trust” emblem, Donald Trump’s distinctive signature, and other unique features, the Red Patriot Card is an easy way to show everyone you’re on Team Trump for the upcoming election.

Is the Red Patriot Card worth it? Should you buy the Red Patriot Card today? Keep reading to discover if the Trump 2024 Red Patriot Card lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is the Red Patriot Card?

The Red Patriot Card is a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia designed not just for collectors – but for all Americans.

The 3.5” x 2.5” gold-plated red card features unique Trump-centric designs on the front, along with signatures, emblems, your “Patriot ID,” and other traits.

You can exclusively buy the Red Patriot Card through RedPatriotCard.com, where it’s priced at $199 apiece (including free shipping and handling). However, the price drops as low as $28 when ordering in bulk. All prices include shipping.

Red Patriot Card Features

The Red Patriot Card is sold with all of the following features:

One-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia for collectors and all Americans

3.5” x 2.5” gold plated red card with a unique print on the front

Shipped from the United States

Backed by 60 day, risk-free moneyback guarantee

Commemorative, gold-plated card issued by supporters of Trump 2022

Exclusively available online for a limited time

Trump 2024 Exclusive Red Card Design & Insignia

The Red Patriot Card, also known as the Trump 2024 Exclusive Red Card, features several insignia and unique features to distinguish itself from the pack.

Designed by Trump supporters, the card features unique emblems like:

Patriot ID: Each person who purchases the Red Patriot Card receives a unique Patriot ID. It’s an 8-digit number you can use to identify yourself to other Trump supporters.

Membership Join Date: Your card features the year that you purchased the card, showing that you’ve been a member since a specific date.

Membership Status: Your card features your membership status, indicating your status as a member of Team Trump. For example, you can see your “Premium Member” status indicating you’re a cut above other members of Team Trump.

Save America Emblem: The top-right corner of the card features a “Save America” emblem with five stars and “President Donald J. Trump” underneath.

Gold-Colored Bald Eagle: The center of the card features a gold-colored bald eagle. As the emblem of America, the eagle dominates the center of the card. Its wingspan reaches both ends of the card, with its talons facing toward the slogan below.

In God We Trust: Like America’s currency, the Red Patriot Card features “In God We Trust” along the bottom.

Donald Trump’s Signature: The top-left corner of the card features Donald Trump’s official, distinctive signature.

Gold Plated Design: The Red Patriot Card is not made of solid gold, but it is gold-plated. The card makers claim the gold-plated design is “made to satisfy.” It gives the card a unique heaviness in your hands, distinguishing it from other cards in your wallet and making it feel like a high-quality piece.

Trump 2024 Logo: The top of the card clarifies who you’re supporting for United States President in 2024. Featuring the “Trump 2024 Card” emblem, the card is an easy way to show others you’re a Trump supporter.

Maroon Backing: The background color of the card is a distinctive shade of maroon, creating effective contrast against the gold-colored eagle, Donald Trump’s signature, and the other font along the card.

Official Trump Font: The card features the official font design of the Trump 2024 campaign, including the all-capitals look that became emblematic of Trump’s previous presidential run. The “Trump 2024 Card” and “Save America President Donald J. Trump” logos appear to use Trump’s official campaign font.

What Does the Red Patriot Card Do?

The Red Patriot Card indicates your loyalty to Donald Trump. Although it’s advertised as a ticket, the card does not grant entry to a specific event, nor is it an investment opportunity.

Instead, the card is an easy way to indicate your support for Donald Trump. You can show the card to other Trump supporters, flash it around at Trump rallies and speeches, and brag about your specific Patriot ID number to distinguish yourself from other patriots.

Here’s how the makers of the Red Patriot Card describe the card:

“You get a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia, one not just for collectors but for all Americans…this product is a commemorative gold-plated card issued by supporters of Trump 2022. It should in no way be considered an investment opportunity.”

According to the official website, there are no specific functions attached to the card, and the card has no specific features that would make it grant entry to an event in the future; instead, it’s a way to show your loyalty while supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign.

However, the Red Patriot Card makers refer to the product as an exclusive “ticket” that you cannot purchase anywhere else. It’s possible the company could use certain features of the card – like your Patriot ID – to provide some type of special offer in the future:

“This ticket is exclusively sold here and can’t be bought anywhere else.”

The gold-plated card is exclusively available through RedPatriotCard.com and is not available anywhere else.

Red Patriot Card Reviews

The Red Patriot Card is a new product that just launched online. There are few reviews for the Red Patriot Card outside the official website.

However, according to the official Red Patriot Card website, the card has an average rating of 4.9 to 4.95 stars out of 5 by “patriot veterans” who purchased the card.

Reviewers did not elaborate on their ratings or leave further details. However, the vast majority of users have given the Red Patriot Card a perfect score of 5/5, according to the official website.

Red Patriot Card Pricing

The Red Patriot Card is priced as low as $28 per card. The more cards you buy, the less you’ll pay.

Here’s how pricing breaks down at the official website at RedPatriotCard.com:

1 Card: $199 + Free Shipping

$199 + Free Shipping 3 Cards: $299 + Free Shipping ($99 per card)

$299 + Free Shipping ($99 per card) 5 Cards: $399 + Free Shipping ($79 per card)

$399 + Free Shipping ($79 per card) 10 Cards: $499 + Free Shipping ($49 per card0

$499 + Free Shipping ($49 per card0 25 Cards: $699 + Free Shipping ($28 per card)

All prices include free shipping to any address in the United States.

Red Patriot Card Refund Policy

A 60-day moneyback guarantee backs the Red Patriot Card.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions. If you’re unhappy with the card, you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your original purchase.

Shipping costs are not refundable.

About Red Patriot Card

Red Patriot Card is a US-based online business that just launched its flagship product, the Red Patriot Card. Also known as the Trump 2024 Exclusive Red Card or the Trump 2024 Card, the gold-plated card is a piece of memorabilia Trump supporters can use to show their support for Trump in the upcoming United States election.

You can contact the makers of the Red Patriot Card via the following:

Email: contact@redpatriotcard.com

According to RedPatriotCard.com, the card is a “Trump 2024 exclusive” item. The card also features the official signature of Donald Trump along with other Trump-specific emblems. However, it’s unclear if Donald Trump has officially endorsed the product. According to the official website, the card was designed “by supporters of Trump 2022.”

Final Word

As the official Red Patriot Card website explains, “you have been chosen” to buy a special, gold-plated Trump card to indicate your loyalty to Trump in the “leadup” to the upcoming election.

As the 2024 election process begins, memorabilia like the Red Patriot Card will become increasingly sought after. By buying your Red Patriot Card today, you can get a unique Patriot ID number, premium membership status, and a gold-plated card and ticket to use however you like.

To learn more about the Red Patriot Card or to buy the card online today, visit the official website at RedPatriotCard.com.