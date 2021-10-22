Re: Wickstrom, Amy & Craig

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No.: 2020-00186-WA APN No.: 397000-0239 Grantor(s): Amy E Wickstrom and Craig Wickstrom

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIZATION TRUST 2005-A5 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, Series 2005-E

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Western Progressive – Washington, Inc.

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Reference Number(s) of the Deed of Trust: 200502160536

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel Number(s): 397000-0239

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Western Progressive – Washington, Inc., will on 11/19/2021, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County (ies) of Pierce, State of Washington to-wit:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A: THAT PORTION OF TRACT 10 OF FOX ISLAND VILLA TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS AT PAGE 43, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID TRACT 10; THENCE SOUTH 42°24`48” WEST ALONG THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT 10 A DISTANCE OF 519 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 33°45`52” EAST ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF EASEMENT DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING PARCEL B A DISTANCE OF 46 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE ANGLE POINT; THENCE SOUTH 63°30`17” EAST 58.67 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85°41`31” EAST 65.13 FEET; THENCE NORTH 41°57`16” EAST 51.50 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12°42`28” EAST 105 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT ON A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL TO AND 100 FEET SOUTHEASTERLY (WHEN MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES) TO THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT 10; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE 178 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF A TRACT CONVEYED TO HOWARD E. SEKSTROM AND JUNE M. SEKSTROM BY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 15, 1971, UNDER AUDITOR`S NO. 2424213; THENCE NORTH 44°46` WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE 40 FEET TO ANGLE POINT; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHWESTERLY LINE 152 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE COUNTY ROAD; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID COUNTY ROAD, 61 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY AND UTILITIES PURPOSES OVER, ACROSS AND UNDER A STRIP OF LAND 30 FEET IN WIDTH, WITHIN TRACTS 10 AND 11 OF SAID FOX ISLAND VILLA TRACTS, BEING 15 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE: BEGINNING AT THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID TRACT 10; THENCE SOUTH 61°12`12” EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT 10, A DISTANCE OF 15.43 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTER LINE; THENCE SOUTH 42°24`48” WEST, PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT 10, A DISTANCE OF 185.39 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12°42`28” WEST 269.37 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 41°57`16” WEST 51.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 85°41`31” WEST 65.13 FEET; THENCE NORTH 63°30`17” WEST 58.67 FEET; THENCE NORTH 33°45`32” WEST 63.27 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 87°25`33” WEST 92.30 FEET; THENCE NORTH 74°47`57” WEST 159.22 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 32°29`43” WEST 40.01 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 39°03`57” EAST 48.29 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 67°59`34” EAST 118.14 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 50°46`34” EAST 56 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT 10;

THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 40°00` EAST 201.76 FEET TO THE TERMINATION OF SAID CENTER LINE. EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL A. ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR TRAIL PURPOSES FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TO THE BEACH, OVER AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 10 FEET IN WIDTH, THE CENTERLINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT WHERE THE SOUTH LINE OF THE PRESENT ROAD INTERSECTS THE SUBDIVISION LINE BETWEEN SAID TRACTS 10 AND 11, SAID POINT BEING APPROXIMATELY 675 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY OF THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID TRACT 10; THENCE SOUTH 42°24`48” WEST ALONG SAID SUBDIVISION LINE, A DISTANCE OF 139 FEET; THENCE NORTH 81°00` WEST 64 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 35°00` WEST 9 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 18°00` EAST 50 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 31°00` EAST 185 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE BEACH.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 158 Island Boulevard, Fox Island, WA 98333

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the above street address or other common designation.

Which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 02/10/2005, recorded 02/16/2005, under Auditor’s File No.200502160536, Book —- Page —-, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Amy E. Wickstrom, a Married Woman as Her Sole and Separate Property as Grantor, to Greenhead Investments, Inc., a California Corporation as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. as Lender and beneficiary, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as the designated nominee for Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc., the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Residential Asset Securitization Trust 2005-A5 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-E under an assignment recorded on May 19, 2020, under Auditor’s File No. as Instrument No. 202005190373, Bk. in Book —, Pg. at Page —, records of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $79,431.38; (together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due)

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $301,863.03, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 12/01/2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/19/2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, must be cured by 11/08/2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 11/08/2021 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 11/08/2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

See Exhibit “A” attached

by both first class and certified mail on 05/03/2021 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on 04/30/2021, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in the paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the bid amount paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary or the Beneficiary’s attorney.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW.

For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

XI.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS OF COMMERCIAL LOANS

(a) If you are a guarantor of the obligations secured by the deed of trust on a commercial loan, you may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust. (b) You have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale.

(c) You will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale.

(d) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any other deed of trust granted to secure the same debt.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663. Website: http://www.homeownership.wa.gov

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287. Website: http://www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819. Website: http://nwjustice.org/get-legal-help DATE: May 24, 2021

Trustee: Western Progressive – Washington, Inc.

Trustee address: 3600 15th Avenue West, Suite 200, Office C Seattle, Washington 98119

Trustee telephone number: 1-206-876-9986

Direct Line Telephone number: 1-770-612-7384 Signature/By C. Scott Trustee Sale Assistant

October 22, November 12, 2021