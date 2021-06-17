Re: TGC Investments, LLC-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Re: TGC Investments, LLC

Grantor/Borrower: TGC Investments, LLC

Grantee/Beneficiary: Christopher Gamble

Trustee: Smith Alling, P.S.

Current Mortgage Servicer: Abbrev. Legal: PTN OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, S-25, T-21N, R-1W

Legal Description: Pages 1-3

Ref. # of Related Documents: 201701170817

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel No.: 0021253044

TO: TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

3621 Vernhardson St Gig Harbor, WA 98332-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

PO Box 514

Lakebay, WA 98349-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

20508 Orville Rd E

Orting, WA 98360

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24 RCW

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 16th day of July, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., outside of the 2nd floor entry plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the city of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the county of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

A PORTION OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4 IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, W.M.,

IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION, WEST 7.18 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°30’00” WEST, 305.51 FEET; THENCE NORTH 45°30’00” WEST, 45 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 45°30’00” WEST 48.43 FEET; THENCE NORTH 02°31’06” WEST, 411.96 FEET TO THE GOVERNMENT MEANDER LINE; THENCE SOUTH 88°30’06” EAST ALONG SAID MEANDER LINE, 65 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04°02’04” WEST, 278.86 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

TOGETHER WITH SECOND CLASS TIDE LANDS, AS CONVEYED BY THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO THE LINE OF MEAN LOW TIDE, SITUATE IN FRONT OF, ADJACENT TO, OR ABUTTING THEREON; TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY PURPOSES, AS GRANTED BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 1896759, OVER A 60 ROAD, THE CENTERLINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4 IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, WHICH IS THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE WEST 246.41 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°31’00” EAST, 32.96 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 220 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°30’00” WEST 275 FEET; THENCE NORTH 45°30’00’ WEST, 115 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 82°00’00”, 75 FEET TO THE CENTER OF CUL-DE-SAC WITH A RADUIS OF 50 FEET; ALSO TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OVER THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY FOR ITS USE AS A RECREATIONAL AREA, AS GRANTED IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 1896759; BEGINNING AT A STONE MONUMENT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4 IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, 425.74 FEET WEST OF THE QUARTER CORNER BETWEEN SECTIONS 25 AND 26, AND AT THE END OF THE HOFF COUNTY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 33°30’00” EAST, 35.57 FEET; THENCE EAST 173.88 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°30’00” EAST, 211.28 FEET; THENCE NORTH 46°13’00” WEST, 156.06 FEET, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 46°13’00” WEST, 297.70 FEET TO THE GOVERNMENT MEANDER LINE OF SAID LOT ON JOES’ BAY; THENCE ALONG THE GOVERNMENT MEANDER LINE NORTH 40°43’15” EAST, 55.93 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 46°13’00” EAST, 300.69 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 43°47’00” WEST, 55.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPT THAT PORTION USED AS A ROAD; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Tax Parcel No. 0021253044

Commonly known as XXX VON GELDERN COVE RD NW, LAKEBAY, WA 98349 (the “Real Property”). which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 13, 2017, recorded January 17, 2021, under Auditor’s File No. 201701170817, records of Pierce County, State of Washington from TGC Investments, LLC, a Washington state limited liability company, as Grantor to WFG National Title Company of Washington, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation (the “Obligation”) in favor of Mark Gore, a married man as his separate property, the original Beneficiary. By that certain Agreement to Purchase Promissory Note and Assignment of Deed of Trust dated September 30, 2020, recorded October 7, 2020, under Auditor’s File No. 202010070930, records of Pierce County, State of Washington. By that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee, the Beneficiary has appointed Smith Alling, P.S. as successor trustee.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears or for which performance is now past due:

Outstanding Principal and/or Insurance as of 4/13/2021: $33,335.38

Late Charges: $90.00 Accrued Interest as of April 13, 2021 (Per diem

is $16.44) $3,189.36

Past Due Property Taxes for 2019, 2020, and 1st half 2021 $3,767.44

TOTAL PAST DUE PAYMENTS, INTERESTS, AND COSTS: $40,382.18

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $25,000.00 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 13th day of January, 2017, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as they are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 16th day of July, 2021. The default referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 16th day of July, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 16th day of July, 2021 (11 days before the sale), the default as set forth in paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5th day of July, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

3621 Vernhardson St Gig Harbor, WA 98332-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

PO Box 514

Lakebay, WA 98349-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

20508 Orville Rd E

Orting, WA 98360

by both first class and certified mail on the 10th day of March, 2021, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on the 11th day of March, 2021, the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served with said written notice of default and/or written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

Notice to Occupants or Tenants:

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW.

XI.

Notice to Guarantors:

The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust. In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and cost.

The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor in order to avoid he Trustee’s Sale. The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale. Any action to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt (subject to such longer periods as are provided in RCW 61.24). Dated: April 13, 2021.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/CHAD E. AHRENS, WSBA #36149

Successor Trustee

1501 Dock St, Tacoma, WA 98402

Tel: (253) 627-1091

Fax (253) 627-0123

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE)

On this day personally appeared before me CHAD E. AHRENS, to me known to be the individual in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that she signed the same as her free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

Given under my hand and official seal this 13th day of April, 2021.

/s/Kelly Meyer

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the

State of Washington. Residing at: Puyallup, WA

My commission expires: 12-21-2023

LIST OF ADDRESSES AND NAMES NOTICE SENT TO: TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

3621 Vernhardson St Gig Harbor, WA 98332-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

PO Box 514

Lakebay, WA 98349-2143 TGC Investments, LLC

Attn: Thomas Carlyle

20508 Orville Rd E

Orting, WA

98360

Pierce County Planning and Public Works

2401 S 35th Street, Room 2

Tacoma, WA 98409-7460 IDX-929272

JUne 17, July 8, 2021