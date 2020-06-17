Re: TCC RE Holdings, LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: TCC RE Holdings LLC.

Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Tacoma Lender, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Tacoma Lender, LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201812210185

Parcel number(s): 208530-001-0;

208629-003-0; 208630-003-1;

208630-002-0. I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc., will on JULY 17, 2020 , at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce ,, State of Washington, to wit:

PORTIONS OF : Lots 1-12, Block 8530; Lots 1-4; Lots 1-12, Block 8629; Lots 1-8, Block 8630; VOTAWS ADD Tax Parcel Numbers 208530-001-0; 208629-003-0; 208630-003-1;

208630-002-0.

ADDITIONAL LEGAL ATTACHED AS EXHBIIT A. the postal address of which is more commonly known as:

3507 McKinley Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 20, 2018, recorded on December 21, 2018, under Auditor’s/Recorder’s No. 201812210185 records of Pierce County, Washington, from TCC RE Holdings LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Company of Washington, a Washington corporation, as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Tacoma Lender, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, as original beneficiary. Tacoma Lender, LLC is the current owner and actual holder of the Promissory Note which is secured by the above referenced Deed of Trust.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are due in full:

Unpaid Accrued Interest @ default rate under Promissory Note through April 8, 2020: $440,902.78

Attorney’s Fees: $4,337.25

Per Diem thereafter at $1,909.7222

TOTAL: $445,240.03* * plus applicable foreclosure fees and costs incurred b. Default other than failure to make payments: N/A

The sums owing on the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust are: Principal $2,750,000.00; together with unpaid accrued interest as provided under the Note or other instrument secured as referenced above; and together with such other costs and fees as are due under Note or other instrument secured and/or as are provided by statute. V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17th day of July, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 6th day of July, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 6th day of July, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6th day of July, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor and Guarantors at the following addresses: TCC RE Holdings LLC

3507 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

TCC RE Holdings LLC

c/o KTC Service Corporation

701 5th Avenue, Suite 3300

Seattle, WA 981047055

Tacoma Christian Center, Inc.

TCC RE HOLDINGS LLC

3507 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

Tacoma Christian Center,

A Washington nonprofit corporation

3523 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

Tacoma Christian Center, Inc.

3507 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

Karr Tuttle Campbell

Attn: Kathryn Robinson, Esq.

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3300

Seattle, WA 98104

Terry Harris

3523 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

Jane Doe Harris

3523 McKinley Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404

by both first class and certified mail on February 27, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on February 28, 2020, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS:

Any guarantor of the obligation secured by the deed of trust may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust. All guarantors have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor and Borrower in order to avoid the trustee’s sale. Any guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale. Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt. In any action for a deficiency, a guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit the guarantor’s liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interests and costs. DATED: April 8, 2020.

RAINIER FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC.,

Successor Trustee

By:___ THOMAS S. LINDE, VICE PRESIDENT

Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON,

PLLC

575 S. Michigan Street

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 275-1010

EXHIBIT ‘A’

Legal Description

Parcel A: (Tax Parcel 2085300010)

Lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block 8530 of Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats Page 80, and the Tacoma Land Company’s First Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat filed for record July 7, 1884 in the office of the County Auditor; AND Lots 4 to 12, inclusive, in Block 8530 of Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats Page 80 AND the north 100 feet of Lots 1 through 4, inclusive, and all of Lots 5 to 12, inclusive, in Block 8629 of Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats Page 80, in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington; TOGETHER WITH vacated alley lying between Blocks 8530 and 8629, vacated by Ordinance recorded under recording number 1901620.

Parcel B: (Tax Parcel 2086290030)

The southerly 30 feet of Lots 1 through 4, inclusive, Block 8629, Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, according to the plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats, Page 80, records of Pierce County, Washington.

Parcel C: (Tax Parcel 2086300031)

Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 8630, Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to the plat thereof, recorded in Book 1 of Plats, Page 80, in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington.

Parcel D: (Tax Parcel 2086300020)

The north 57 feet of Lots 1 through 4, inclusive, in Block 8630 of Votaw’s Addition to Tacoma, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 1 of Plats, Page 80, in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington.

June 17, July 8, 2020