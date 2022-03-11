Re: Stevens, Priscilla-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Stevens, Priscilla

TS #: 21-62628

Title Order #: 2023146WAD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Grantor: PRISCILLA STEVENS a Married Woman as her sole and separate estate

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Emerald Capital, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Eastside Funding LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 202009100449

Parcel Number(s): 893502-544-0

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 4/15/2022, at 10:00 AM at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real and personal property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

The East 100 feet of Lots 1 and 2, Block 9220 of Tacoma Land Company’s 6th Addition to City of Tacoma, W.T., according to Plat filed for record March 2, 1889 in the Office of the County Auditor; Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington; as more fully described in Exhibit ‘A’ attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

Commonly known as: 4302 SOUTH THOMPSON AVENUE

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98418

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/1/2020, recorded 9/10/2020, under Auditor’s File No. 202009100449, the Deed of Trust was modified under Loan Modification Agreement dated 1/15/2021, records of Pierce County, Washington, from PRISCILLA STEVENS a Married Woman as her sole and separate estate, as Grantor(s), to CASCADE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EASTSIDE FUNDING, LLC, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Emerald Capital, LLC under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202111030932.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION – COMMERCIAL LOAN MATURED 5/5/2021

Principal: $247,140.63

Accrued Interest: $6,152.40

Default Interest: $18,166.31

Late Fees: 2,213.11

Unpaid Per Diem Interest: $741.42

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION – COMMERCIAL LOAN MATURED 5/5/2021

Note Dated: 9/1/2020

Note Amount: $240,455.00

Interest Paid To: 8/30/2021

Maturity Date: 5/5/2021

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $247,140.63, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 8/30/2021, default interest, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 4/15/2022. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/4/2022, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/4/2022 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/4/2022 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME & ADDRESS

PRISCILLA STEVENS 11132 SE CAUSEY CIR

HAPPY VALLEY, OR 97086

PRISCILLA STEVENS 11286 SE STEVENS RD

CLACKAMAS, OR 97086

PRISCILLA STEVENS 12874 SE SUNNYSIDE RD

CLACKAMAS, OR 97015

PRISCILLA STEVENS 13300 SOUTHEAST 162ND AVENUE

HAPPY VALLEY, OR 97015

PRISCILLA STEVENS 4302 SOUTH THOMPSON AVENUE

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98418

PRISCILLA STEVENS 4302 THOMPSON AVE

TACOMA, WA 98418-4942

Priscilla Stevens c/o David Britton 535 Dock Street, Suite 108

Tacoma, WA 98402

Priscilla Stevens c/o Geoffrey Colburn Cross 901 S I St Ste 202

Tacoma, WA 98405-4593

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 11132 SE CAUSEY CIR

HAPPY VALLEY, OR 97086

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 11286 SE STEVENS RD

CLACKAMAS, OR 97086

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 12874 SE SUNNYSIDE RD

CLACKAMAS, OR 97015

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 13300 SOUTHEAST 162ND AVENUE

HAPPY VALLEY, OR 97015

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 4302 SOUTH THOMPSON AVENUE

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98418

SPOUSE OF PRISCILLA STEVENS 4302 THOMPSON AVE

TACOMA, WA 98418-4942

by both first class and certified mail on 11/10/2021, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 11/10/2021, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287

Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/

XI. The obligation secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed herein was not incurred primarily for personal, family or household purposes. Pursuant to RCW 61.24.100, the subject foreclosure does not preclude any judicial or non-judicial foreclosure of any other deeds of trust, mortgage, security agreements or other security interests granted to secure this obligation. The Beneficiary hereby reserves its right to foreclosure any or all additional security.

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

DATED: 12/13/2021

North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Lisa Hackney, Vice President of Trustee Operations

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC,

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480,

Mountlake Terrace, Washington

98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Trustee Fax No: (206) 374-2252

Beneficiary/Servicer Phone:

425 230-0000

TATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH) I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Lisa Hackney is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that (he/she) signed this instrument, on oath stated that (he/she) was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Vice President of Trustee Operations of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 12/13/2021

Kellie Barnes NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State

of Washington, residing at Lynnwood, WA

My commission expires 6/10/2024

Exhibit “A” Legal Description

The East 100 feet of Lots 1 and 2, Block 9220 of Tacoma Land Company’s 6th Addition to City of Tacoma, W.T., according to Plat filed for record March 2, 1889 in the Office of the County Auditor; Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Together with all the tenements, hereditaments, and appurtenances now or hereafter belonging or in any way appertaining, and together with the following, (all of which shall be deemed included in the “Property”):

(a) All land lying in streets and roads adjoining the Property, and all access rights and easements pertaining to the Property.

(b) All the lands, tenements, privileges, reversions, remainders, irrigation and water rights and stock, oil and gas rights, royalties, minerals and mineral rights, hereditaments and appurtenances belonging or in any way pertaining to the Property.

(c) All buildings, structures, improvements, fixtures and property now or hereafter attached to or used in the operation of the Property

(d) All rents, issues and profits of the Property, all existing and future leases of the Property (including extensions, renewals and subleases), all agreements for use and occupancy of the Property (all such leases and agreements whether written or oral, are hereafter referred to as the “Leases”), and all guaranties of lessees’ performance under the Leases, together with the immediate and continuing right to collect and receive all of the rents, income, receipts, revenues, issues, profits and other income of any nature now or hereafter due (including any income of any nature coming due during any redemption period) under the Leases or from or arising out of the Property including minimum rents, additional rents, percentage rents, parking or common area maintenance contributions, tax and insurance contributions, deficiency rents, liquidated damages following default in any Lease, all proceeds payable under any policy of insurance covering loss of rents resulting from untenantability caused by destruction or damage to the Property, all proceeds payable as a result of a lessee’s exercise of an option to purchase the Property, all proceeds derived from the termination or rejection of any Lease in a bankruptcy or other insolvency proceeding, and all proceeds from any right and claims of any kind which Grantor may have against any lessee under the Leases or any occupants of the Property (all of the above are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Rents”). This subsection is subject to the right, power and authority given to the Beneficiary in the Loan Documents (as defined herein) to collect and apply the Rents.

(e) All compensation, awards, damages, rights of action and proceeds (including insurance proceeds and any interest on any of the foregoing) arising out of or relating to a taking or damaging of the Property by reason of any public or private improvement, condemnation proceeding (including change of grade), fire, earthquake or other casualty, injury or decrease in the value of the Property; all returned premiums or other payments on any insurance policies pertaining to the Property and any refunds or rebates of taxes or assessments on the Property.

(f) All permits, permit applications, plans, specifications, contracts, agreements and purchase orders pertaining or incidental to the design, construction, maintenance or management of any improvements on the Property, Grantor’s rights under any payment, performance, or other bond in connection with construction of improvements on the Property, and all construction materials, supplies, and equipment delivered to the Property or intended to be used in connection with the construction of improvements on the Property wherever actually located.

