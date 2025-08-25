Re: RICHARD REITZ

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

GRANTOR(S): RICHARD REITZ, a married man presumptively subject to the community interest of his wife Melissa Hazel

GRANTEE(S) Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: JACKIE WILLIAM CROSBY, Trustee of the Jackie William Crosby Living Trust,

ABBREVIATED LEGAL: Por of Block 4, Amended Map of First School Land Addn to City of Tacoma, Book 7 of Plats, Pg 77

TRUSTEE McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

ASSESSOR’S TAX PARCEL NO.: 7470010330

REFERENCE NUMBER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: 202104010922

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Evergreen Note Servicing

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: JACKIE WILLIAM CROSBY, Trustee of the Jackie William Crosby Living Trust

TO: Richard Reitz

3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404 Via posting, Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

Melissa Hazel 3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404 Via posting, Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

I. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned trustee will on the 26th day of September, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the second floor entrance steps of the Pierce County Court House, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF BLOCK 4, AMENDED MAP OF FIRST SCHOOL LAND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 77, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR 525 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID BLOCK 4;

THENCE WESTERLY PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID BLOCK, 92.5 FEET;

THENCE SOUTHERLY PARALLEL WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID BLOCK, 50 FEET;

THENCE EASTERLY PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID BLOCK, 92.5 FEET TO THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID BLOCK;

THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID BLOCK 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Abbrev. Legal: LOT(S): Por of Block 4, Amended Map of First School Land Addn to City of Tacoma, Book 7 of Plats, Pg 77

Addresses known as: 3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404

Tax Parcel No.: 7470010330

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 30, 2021, and recorded on April 1, 2021, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202104010922, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Richard Reitz, as Grantor, to Puget Sound Title – Tacoma, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Jackie William Crosby, Trustee of the Jackie William Crosby Living Trust, as Beneficiary. McFerran Law, P.S., was subsequently appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument dated May 22, 2025, and recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202505220205.

II. THERE ARE NO LEGAL ACTIONS PENDING

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. DEFAULTS

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are in arrears:

3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404

Tax Parcel No. 7470010330

A. MONETARY DEFAULTS

(1) Principal Balance

$253,352.06

(2) Default interest as of September 26, 2025 $41,251.25

(3) Impound Fee as of September 26, 2025 $4,229.60

Total amount in arrears:

$298,832.91

Regular Interest: 5.00% per annum

Default interest starting from November 1, 2024:

18.00% per annum

Default interest due each month is: $3,800.28

Impound fee due each month is: $389.55

Per diem for interest $124.94

Per diem for impound fee $12.81

The total per diem (for interest + impound fee) $137.75

B. OTHER CHARGES, COSTS AND FEES:

(1) Cost of Title Report for foreclosure $1,200.00 (est.)

(2) Mailing of Notice of Default $150.00 (est.)

(3) Posting of Notice of Default $150.00 (est.)

(4) Publication Costs: $1,100.00 (est.)

(5) Recording Fees: $325.00 (est.)

(6) Trustee Fees: $4,500.00 (est.)

TOTAL CHARGES, COSTS AND FEES: $7, 425.00 (est.)

IV. SUM OWING ON THE OBLIGATION

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $253,352.06, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 1st day of April, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. ACTS REQUIRED TO CURE DEFAULT

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 26th day of September 2025. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 15th day of September 2025 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 15th day of September, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 15th day of September 2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. PRIOR NOTICE OF DEFAULT TRANSMITTED

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Richard Reitz 3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404

Melissa Hazel 3846 McKinley Ave Tacoma, WA 98404

Richard Earl Reitz, No. 2024353027

930 Tacoma Avenue S

Tacoma, WA 98402

by both first class and certified mail on the 31st day of March 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor(s) were served on April 1, 2025, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. STATEMENT OF COSTS AND FEES

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. EFFECT OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. RESTRAINT OF SALE BY LAWSUIT

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the twentieth (20th) day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the twentieth (20th) day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this 28th day of May 2025.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

By: /s/Matthew Link

Matthew Link, Successor-Trustee

Afsaneh Hassani

3906 South 74th St.

Tacoma, Washington 98409

(253) 284-3856

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THIS NOTICE IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

IDX-1015064

August 25, September 15, 2025