Re: PETER M SYLVAIN, AND MARSHA E SYLVAIN- NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-22-939838-SW APN No.: AK4457646, 7097000112 Title Order No.: 220401612-WA-MSO AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 200807210133 Parcel Number(s): AK4457646, 7097000112 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: PETER M SYLVAIN, AND MARSHA E SYLVAIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2006-A6, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 10/10/2022 under PIERCE County Auditor Instrument Number 202210100048. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 11/17/2023 , at 10:00 AM At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of PIERCE, State of Washington, LOT 11 AND 12 TOGETHER WITH LOT 10 BLOCK 1 OF RAFT ISLAND SECOND ADDITION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 28 OF PLATS, PAGES 5, 6 AND 7, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 164 RAFT ISLAND DR NW, GIG HARBOR, WA 98335-5999 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/28/2006, recorded 7/21/2008, under Instrument No. 200807210133 records of PIERCE County, Washington , from PETER M SYLVAIN, AND MARSHA E SYLVAIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as g rantor(s), to LANDSAFE TITLE OF WASHINGTON , as original t rustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original b eneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2006-A6, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number MERGE II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $155,626.91 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $390,395.97 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2020 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/17/2023 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 11/6/2023 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 11/6/2023 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11/6/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/8/2022 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-939838-SW. . Dated: 10/3/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-939838-SW Sale Line: 855 238-5118 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0188711

