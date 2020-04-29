Re: Pearson, Brent & Sheryease

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. # 149162

Grantors: Brent Pearson and Sheryease T. Pearson, Husband and Wife

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to AJAX Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-A, Mortgage-Backed Notes

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Christopher R. Greene, Attorney, Jason L. Cotton, Attorney, and Eric Marshack, Attorney, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Gregory Funding, LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 200511301593 and Modified by Modification recorded 3/7/2011 by Instrument No. 201103070301

Parcel number(s): 05-19-01-701-8

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 29th day of May, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 AM at the 2nd floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

Lot 3, Pierce County Short Plat recorded September 7, 1982, under Recording Number 8209070118, in Pierce County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 10918 234th Avenue East, Buckley, WA 98321

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 29, 2005, recorded November 30, 2005, under Auditor’s File No. 200511301593 and modified by modification recorded March 3, 2011 by Instrument No. 201103070301, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Brent Pearson and Sheryease T. Pearson,

Husband and Wife, as Grantors, Pacific Northwest Title Company of Washington,

Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of American General Home Equity, Inc., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded August 1, 2018, as Instrument No. 201808010298 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

The current Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to AJAX Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-A, Mortgage- Backed Notes, alleges that you are in default for the following reason(s):

FAILURE TO PAY THE MONTHLY PAYMENT DUE OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST AND SUBSEQUENT INSTALLMENTS DUE THEREAFTER; PLUS LATE CHARGES; TOGETHER WITH ALL SUBSEQUENT SUMS ADVANCED BY BENEFICIARY PURSUANT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SAID DEED OF TRUST.

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYOFF:

Principal Balance:

$161,587.21

TOTAL PAYOFF GOOD THROUGH FEBRUARY 21, 2020

$161,587.21

REINSTATEMENT:

Unpaid Installments:

$17,137.23

TOTAL REINSTATEMENT GOOD THROUGH FEBRUARY 21, 2020

$17,137.23

IV.

In addition to the amount in arrears specified above, you are or may be obligated to pay the following charges, costs and fees to pay off or reinstate the Deed of Trust:

OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES:

Including Interest, Trustee Fees,

Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $27,389.60

TOTAL PAYOFF FEES AND COSTS GOOD THROUGH FEBRUARY 21,2020 $27,389.60

OTHER REINSTATEMENT CHARGES:

Including Trustee Fees, Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $18,162.67

TOTAL REINSTATEMENT FEES AND

COSTS GOOD THROUGH FEBRUARY 21, 2020 $18,162.67

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 29th day of May, 2020. The default(s) referred to in paragraph 111 must be cured by the 18th day of May, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 18th day of May, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 18th day of May, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Current Occupant

10918 234th Avenue East

Buckley, WA 98321

All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants

10918 234th Avenue East

Buckley, WA 98321

Brent Pearson

10918 234th Avenue East

Buckley, WA 98321

Sheryease Pearson

10918 234th Avenue East

Buckley, WA 98321

Brent Pearson and Sheryease Pearson

10918 234th Avenue East

Buckley, WA 98321

by both first-class and certified mail on the 4th day of November, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 4th day of November, 2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

CHRISTOPHER R. GREENE, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington St., Ste. 308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509)-866-5375

COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE:

For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163.

Dated: 01/28/2020

Christopher R. Greene, As Duly Appointed Successor Trustee

A-4717181 IDX896976 04/29/2020, 05/20/2020