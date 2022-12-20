RE: Payne, Matthew

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015): Matthew Aaron Payne, a single person

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust and Grantee (for recording purposes under RCW 65.05.015: Sheri R. Pfost

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Campbell & Miller, PLLC

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Allegro Escrow, a division of Evergreen Note Servicing

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201804250483

Parcel Number(s): 0416152019

Abbreviated Legal Description: PTN S/2 SW NW AND NW SW, SEC 15, T16N R4E, W.M.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on January 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Second Floor Entry Plaza outside the Pierce County Courthouse, located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following legally-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, state of Washington, to-wit:

THE EAST 372 FEET OF THE COMBINED AREA OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING SOUTHERLY OF OHOP VALLEY COUNTY ROAD:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER AND THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 16 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 23, 2018, and recorded on April 25, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201804250483, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Matthew Aaron Payne, a single person, as Grantor(s) to Fidelity National Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of, Sheri R. Pfost, a single person, as her separate estate, as Beneficiary. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s or any successor in interest’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Delinquent payments from September 25, 2021, in the amount of $2,340.00/month $ 30,420.00

Late charges in the total amount of: $ 1,404.00

Total delinquent payments and late charges $ 31,824.00

Trustee’s fee $ 2,600.00

Trustee’s Expenses:

Title report $ 1,094.18

Postage costs (estimate) $ 40.00

Recording fees (estimate) $ 230.00

Service/Posting of notices (estimate) $ 150.00

Total Trustee’s Expenses $ 4,114.18

Other known defaults as follows:

(1) Delinquent Property Taxes Due to Pierce County (amounts due not include interest and penalties assessed by Pierce County; which must also be paid):

2021 $ 4,181.85

2022 (first half of year) $ 2,264.13

Total $ 6,444.98

Total current estimated reinstatement amount: $ 42,383.16

(2) Failure to keep all buildings on the property legally-described herein continuously insured against loss by fire or other hazards.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $226,484.83, together with interest as provided in the underlying Promissory Note from April 19, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and as are provided by statute, including but not limited to delinquent real estate taxes.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on January 20, 2023. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, above, must be cured by January 9, 2023, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 9, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, above, are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 9, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, any successor in interest, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default and Beneficiary Declaration of Note Holder were transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor(s), and any successor at the following addresses:

Matthew Aaron Payne

10516 Ohop Valley Extension Rd. E

Eatonville, WA 98328

Matthew Aaron Payne

32812 64th Avenue East

Eatonville, WA 98328

by both first class and certified mail on July 7, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on July 8, 2022, the Borrower, Grantor, and any successor in interest were personally served with said written Notice of Default and Beneficiary Declaration of Note Holder or the written Notice of Default and Beneficiary Declaration of Note Holder were posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor of the Deed of Trust and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of the Deed of Trust of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever are afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS: The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchase at the sale has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Dated: October 5, 2022

Campbell & Miller, PLLC, Trustee

By: Daniel J. Miller Jr. WSBA #44413

7117 Stinson Ave, Ste. B

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

(253) 851-5924

IDX-967710

December 20, 2022 & January 10, 2023