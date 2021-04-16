Re: Parkhurst, Tina & David-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Parkhurst, Tina & David

TS #: 20-61783

Title Order #: 1694377WAD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: DAVID A. PARKHURST AND TINA PARKHURST, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-3, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee

Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Fay Servicing, LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 200408050611

Parcel Number(s): 533500-026-0

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 5/21/2021, at 10:00 AM at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 26, LOCHBURN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 6226 84TH STREET SW

LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON 98499

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/19/2004, recorded 8/5/2004, as Instrument No. 200408050611, records of Pierce County, Washington, from DAVID A. PARKHURST AND TINA PARKHURST, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to PROFESSIONAL FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of UNION PLANTERS BANK, NA, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-3, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 201901150116.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM THRU NO.PMT AMOUNT TOTAL

6/1/2020 08/31/2020 3 $1,486.12 $4,458.36

9/1/2020 01/15/2021 5 $1,571.67 $7,858.35

Corporate Advances: $2,636.25

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

TOTAL LATE CHARGES TOTAL

$206.36

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: 7/19/2004

Note Amount: $160,750.00

Interest Paid To: 5/1/2020

Next Due Date: 6/1/2020

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $213,724.76, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 5/1/2020, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 5/21/2021. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/10/2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/10/2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/10/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME & ADDRESS

DAVID A. PARKHURST 10921 KENDRICK STREET SOUTHWEST

LAKEWOOD, WA 98499

DAVID A. PARKHURST 11416 UNION AVENUE

STEILACOOM, WA 98388

DAVID A. PARKHURST 24629 80TH AVE E GRAHAM, WA 98338-9383

DAVID A. PARKHURST 2614 NE KRESKY AVE

CHEHALIS, WA 98532

DAVID A. PARKHURST 6226 84TH STREET SW

LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON 98499

TINA PARKHURST aka CHRISTINA C. PARKHURST 10921 KENDRICK STREET SOUTHWEST

LAKEWOOD, WA 98499

TINA PARKHURST aka CHRISTINA C. PARKHURST 11416 UNION AVENUE

STEILACOOM, WA 98388

TINA PARKHURST aka CHRISTINA C. PARKHURST 24629 80TH AVE E GRAHAM, WA 98338-9383

TINA PARKHURST aka CHRISTINA C. PARKHURST 2614 NE KRESKY AVE

CHEHALIS, WA 98532

TINA PARKHURST aka CHRISTINA C. PARKHURST 6226 84TH STREET SW

LAKEWOOD, WA 98499

by both first class and certified mail on 12/8/2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 12/8/2020, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287

Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

DATED: 01/08/2021

North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Lisa Hackney, Vice President of Trustee Operations

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington

98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Beneficiary/Servicer Phone: 800-495-7166

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH) I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Lisa Hackney is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that (he/she) signed this instrument, on oath stated that (he/she) was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Vice President of Trustee Operations of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 01/08/2021

Kellie Barnes NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State

of Washington, residing at Lynnwood, WA

My commission expires 6/10/2024

EPP 32339 IDX-918041

Pub Dates 04/16 & 05/07/2021