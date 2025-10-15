Re: MOUNT BAY, LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

Grantor: MOUNT BAY, LLC

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: 1892 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: 1892 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Reference number of deed of trust: 202111190819

Parcel Numbers: 207619-0010, 207619-0020,

207619-0030, 207619-0040, 207619-0060 and 207619-0070

Legal Description: LOTS 1 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 7619, THE TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T.

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 14th day of November, 2025 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock, A.M., outside the Pierce County Courthouse, Second Floor Entry Plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

ASSESSOR PROPERTY TAX PARCEL NO(S).: 207619-0010, 207619-0020, 07619-0030, 207619-0040,

207619-0060 and 207619-0070

THE REAL PROPERTY OR ITS ADDRESS IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS:

301-323 East 26th St., Tacoma, WA 98421

Real Property in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, described as follows:

LOTS 1 THROUGH 12, BLOCK 7619, THE TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 7, 1889, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. which is subject to that Certain Deed of Trust dated November 18, 2021, recorded November 19, 2021 under Auditor’s File No. 202111190819, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Valley Green, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as to an undivided 59.59% interest, Synergistic Holding, LLC, a Washington limited liability accompany as to an undivided 8.82% interest, and Mount Bay, LLC, a Washington limited liability company as to an undivided 31.59% undivided interest, as Grantors, to Michael Royse, Eisenhower Carlson, PLLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of 1892 Capital Partners, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as Beneficiary. Subject to that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee dated December 13, 2024 and recorded February 11, 2025 under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202502110162, Roberts Johns & Hemphill, PLLC was appointed successor Trustee.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Balloon Payment of principal and interest:

$ 3,000,075.00

Late Charges: $ 300,107.50

Default Interest:

June 19, 2024 to August 1, 2025 $796,950.61

LESS Payment Received 10/16/24 ($ 40,000.00)

LESS Payment Received 04/25/25 ($ 27,990.00)

TOTAL PAYMENTS AND LATE CHARGES: $ 4,029,143.11

Nonpayment of Taxes/Assessments:

2023 – $10,842.37 plus interest and penalties

2024 – $21,838.49 plus interest and penalties

2025 – $12,694.43 plus interest and penalties

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal $3,000,075.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 18th day of November, 2021 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 14th day of November, 2025. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 3rd day of November, 2025 (eleven (11) days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 3rd day of November, 2024 (eleven (11) days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3rd day of November, 2025 (eleven (11) days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligations and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Name/Address

Mount Bay, LLC P. O. Box 181

Deer Harbor, WA 98243

Valley Green, LLC 3123 158th St. Ct. E.

Tacoma, WA 98446

Christopher S. Robison P. O. Box 181

Deer Harbor, WA 98243

Charles J. Walle 3123 158th St. Ct. E.

Tacoma, WA 98446

C & K Contracting Inc. 8009 Warren Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Synergistic Holdings, LLC 1105 130th St. S.

Tacoma, WA 98444

Kim R. Draeger 8009 Warren Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Thomas Kepler 1105 130th St. S.

Tacoma, WA 98444

Chase Dube 9115 96th St. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

by both first class and either registered or certified mail on the 24th of June, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served on the 1st day of July, 2025, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: August 1, 2025

TRUSTEE

ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

By: Michael W. Johns, WSBA #22054

Address: 7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone No. (253) 858-8606

IDX-1020928

October 15, November 5