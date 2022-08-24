Re: Mithun, Kenneth

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Kenneth Mithun

Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Michael Law

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Greaney Scudder Law Firm PLLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201303060281

Legal Description: LOT 109, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49,

RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Parcel number: 5018181090

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-894-HOME

(1-877-894-4663)

Website:

http://dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-741-3281

Website:

http://hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

http:/hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/hcs.cfm

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: Toll-free 1-888-201-1014

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. will on SEPTEMBER 23, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

LOT 109, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREF RECORDED IN BOOK 43 OF PLATS, PAGES 46 THROUGH 49, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Also known as:

SECTION 05 TOWNSHIP 19 RANGE 01 QUARTER 21 LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA #23; LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA #23L 109 EASE OF RECORD.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER: 5018181090 the postal address of which is more commonly known as:

12807 96th Street Ct, Anderson Island, WA 98503

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2013 and recorded on March 5, 2013 under Auditor’s File No. 201303060281 records of Pierce County, Washington. The Deed of Trust was granted by Kenneth Mithun, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Michael Law, as original beneficiary. Michael Law is the current holder of the obligation secured by the above referenced Deed of Trust. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Amounts Due : Judgment Entered June 22, 2021: $221,778.81

Interest on Judgment at 12.00% Per Annum

From June 22, 2021, to May 16, 2022: $72.92 Per Diem $23,917.76

TOTAL: $245,696.57*

* Plus applicable foreclosure fees and costs

b. Default other than failure to make payment due: N/A

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Unpaid principal of $221,778.81; together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from June 22, 2021; and such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on SEPTEMBER 23, 2022. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale on SEPTEMBER 23, 2022, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the sale the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses: Kenneth Mithun

12807 96th Street E

Anderson Island, WA 98303-8797

Jane Doe Mithun

12807 96th Street E

Anderson Island, WA 98303-8797

Kenneth Mithun

c/o Shad O. McOmber

Harlowe & Falk LLP

One Tacoma Avenue North, Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98403 by both first class and certified mail on March 30, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on March 31, 2022, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.06.

DATED: May 16, 2022 RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., formerly known as Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc., Successor Trustee

By: Thomas S. Linde, President Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC

575 S. Michigan Street Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 381-0118

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF KING)

On this day before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared THOMAS S. LINDE, to me known to be the President of the corporation that executed the foregoing NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE, and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned and on oath stated that he is authorized to execute the said instrument.

Given under my hand and official seal on May 16, 2022.

Karen L. Linde

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, residing at: Seattle My commission expires: 1/19/2025

IDX-961446

August 24, September 14, 2022