RE: Littleton, Irene-TRUSTEE’S SALE

RE: Littleton, Irene

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. 146136 Grantor: Irene Littleton, An Unmarried Woman Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: LoanCare, LLC Current trustees of the deed of trust: Jason L. Cotton, Attorney, and Eric Marshack, Attorney, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: LoanCare, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 200611210421 Parcel number(s): 6995201200I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 7th day of October, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock AM at the 2nd floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 120, PLAT OF PRAIRIE RIDGE NO. 2, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 34 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 6 THRU 10, INCLUSIVE AND AMENDMENT BY INSTRUMENTS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 9101240552, 9103290124 AND 9601260279, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. TAX PARCEL NUMBER: 6995201200 WHICH IS AFFIXED AND ATTACHED TO THE LAND AND IS PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY WHICH, BY INTENTION OF THE PARTIES SHALL CONSTITUTE A PART OF THE REALTY AND SHALL PASS WITH IT. MAUFACTURER NAME: RADCO MODEL#: FOUR SEASONS VIN#: OW5810 BandA 246030 YEAR BUILT: 1977 LENGTH X WIDTH: 60X24The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 22701 Cedarview Dr E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391.which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 8, 2006, recorded November 21, 2006, under Auditor’s File No. 200611210421, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Irene Littleton, An Unmarried Woman, as Grantor, to Talon Group, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., A Separate Corporation That is Acting Solely As A Nominee For America’s Wholesale Lender, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded 04/10/2020, under Auditor’s File No. 202004100412 of official records in the Office of the Auditor of Pierce County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows :Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $32,228.21; IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $96,618.38, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 08/01/2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 7th day of October, 2022. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 26th day of September, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 26th day of September, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 26th day of September, 2022, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 22701 Cedarview Dr E Bonney Lake, WA 98391by both first-class and certified mail on the 22nd day of March, 2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 22nd day of March, 2022, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. JASON L. COTTON, ATTORNEY ERIC MARSHACK, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (877) 914-3498 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: A-4751210 IDX-961917 09/07/2022, 09/28/2022