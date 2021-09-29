Re: Kyle Selfors

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

GRANTOR: Kyle Selfors

CURRENT BENEFICIARY OF THE DEED OF TRUST: Philip S. Carman

CURRENT TRUSTEE OF THE DEED OF TRUST: J. Richard McEntee, Jr.

CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER OF DEED OF TRUST: N/A

REFERENCE NUMER OF THE DEED OF TRUST: 202003200304

PARCEL NUMBERS: 0020031020; 0020031021; 0020031023; 0020031024

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24 RCW:

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, J. Richard McEntee, Jr., will on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00am at the following location: at the 2nd floor entry plaza outside the Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma, Pierce County, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

Lots 10, 11, 13 and 14, inclusive, as shown on survey filed under Auditor’s No. 3150, being a portion of the Northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 1 West of the W.M., in Pierce County Washington;

Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 0020031020; 0020031021; 0020031023; 0020031024

The afore-described real property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 19, 2020, and recorded on March 20, 2020, under Auditor’s File No. 202003200304, records of Pierce County, State of Washington from Kyle Selfors, as Grantor to Chicago Title Insurance Company, a corporation, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Philip S. Carman, as Beneficiary. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s, Grantor’s or any successor in interest’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Unpaid balloon payment in the amount of $110,000.00 which was due on April 1, 2021

Late fees for failure to make the balloon payment in the amount of $11,000.00.

Interest at the default rate of 15% per annum from April 1, 2021 to July 20, 2021 (110 days at $45.21 per day) for a total of $4,973.10.

Subtotal: $125,973.10

Costs and Fees

In addition to the amounts in arrears specified above, at this time, you are or may be obligated to pay the following estimated charges, costs and fees to reinstate the Deed of Trust.

Trustee’s or Attorneys’

Fees $1,500.00

Title Report (Trustee Sale Guarantee) $ 726.22 Posting of Foreclosure Notices $ 400.00 Recording Fees $ 200.00

Statutory Mailing Costs $ 100.00

Subtotal: $2,926.22

Total Current Estimated Arrearages, Costs, and Fees: $128,899.32

Note and Deed of Trust Defaults other than failure to make payments to Beneficiary:

FAILURE TO PAY PROPERTY TAXES:

For the real property tax due for the tax year 2020 and each subsequent due date thereafter, you have failed to make when due payment of property tax charges and other levies and assessments of principal, interest, and penalties are required by the terms of the Promissory and Note and Deed of Trust. The amounts due and owing as of June 1, 2021 are as follows. In order to cure your default, you will be required to pay any additional interest and penalties from that date. For tax parcel 0020031020 you owe $294.53

For tax parcel 0020031021 you owe $590.36

For tax parcel 0020031023 you owe $472.44

For tax parcel 0020031024 you owe $472.44

Subtotal Taxes: $1,829.77

YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY THIS AMOUNT PLUS ADDITIONAL INTEREST, PENALTIES AND FEES TO THE PIERCE COUNTY ASSESSOR TREASURER.

FAILURE TO PAY AND REMOVE A JUDGMENT LIEN:

You have failed to pay a judgment in favor of Anna Tenzler in the amount of $4,815.00 entered on July 15, 2020 in Pierce County Superior Court which is now a lien on the property.

FAILURE TO PAY LIEN FOR CHILD SUPPORT:

You have failed to pay the claim of State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services for unpaid child support in the amount of $8,006.74 recorded on September 28, 2020.

YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY THE JUDGMENT LIEN AND CHILD SUPPORT LIEN AMOUNTS PLUS ADDITIONAL INTEREST, PENALTIES AND FEES TO THE NAMED CREDITORS.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $110,000.00 together with interest from April 1, 2021 as provided in the underlying Note and such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the Note and Deed of Trust and as are provided by statute. As time passes, other payments may become due, and any further payments coming due and any additional late charges must be added to the reinstating payment. Any new defaults not involving payment of money that occur after the date of this notice must also be cured in order to effect reinstatement. In addition, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time and because the amount necessary to reinstate may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property, or to comply with state or local laws, it is necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender reinstatement so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be in the full amount by certified funds or cash equivalent to the Trustee whose mailing address is:

J. Richard McEntee, Jr.

3800 Bridgeport Way W #A411

University Place, WA 98466

253.227.9894 V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on October 29, 2021. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before October 29, 2021, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, any successor in interest, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. Tender of payment or performance must be in the full amount by certified funds or cash equivalent to the Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, and any successor at the following addresses:

Kyle Selfors

17506 – 144th Street NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Anna Tenzler

C/O Amanda Jarrett Cook

2727 Hollycroft Street, Ste 460

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

State of Washington Department of

Social and Health Services

P.O. Box 11520

Tacoma, WA 98411-5520

by both first class and certified mail on June 11, 2021 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on June 12, 2021 the Borrower, Grantor, and any successor in interest were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever are afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. Service of process of any lawsuit or legal action may be made on Trustee, J. Richard McEntee, Jr., whose address is: 3632 Olympic Blvd W, University Place, WA.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS (IF ANY)

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. DATED this 20th day of July 2021.

J. Richard McEntee, Jr.

Successor Trustee

J. Richard McEntee, Jr.

3632 Olympic Blvd W

University Place, WA 98466 Phone: 253.227.9894 For further information please call J Richard McEntee, Jr. at 253.227.9894.

September 29, October 20, 2021