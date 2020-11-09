Re: Kuper, Raymond & Denise-AMENDED Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Re: Kuper, Raymond & Denise

Document Title(s):

AMENDED Notice of Trustee’s Sale To Correct Legal Description

Grantor(s):

KUPER, RAYMOND P. and KUPER, DENISE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Grantee(s):

PUYALLUP SUNRISE, LLC

Legal Description (Abbreviated: i.e., lot, block & subdivision name or number OR section/township/range and quarter/quarter section)

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W.M. IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT 320TH STREET EAST (ANDREW-CHRISTENSEN COUNTY ROAD)

TOGETHER WITH EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Auditor’s Reference Number(s):

N/A

202009110704

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number(s): 041709-3023

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

AMENDED

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO CORRECT LEGAL DESCRIPTION

TO: Occupants of the Premises

XXX 320th St. E.

Eatonville, WA 98328

Puyallup Sunrise LLC

PO Box 44668

Tacoma, WA 98448-0668

ATTN: Mr. Vance Ostrander

All Other Interested Parties XXX 320th St. E.

Eatonville, WA 98328 Puyallup

Sunrise, LLC 821 – 120th Ave. E. Edgewood, WA 98372 ATTN: Mr. Vance Ostrander

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, will on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2020 (date), at the hour of 10:00 a.m., on the sidewalk in front of HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES, PLLC, 1207 Main Street, in the City of Sumner, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

Legal Description:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W.M. IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT 320TH STREET EAST (ANDREW-CHRISTENSEN COUNTY ROAD) TOGETHER WITH EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 041709-3023

the postal address of which is more commonly known as XXX 320th St. E., Eatonville, WA.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated September 17, 2019, recorded under Auditor’s File Number 201909301442, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Puyallup Sunrise, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company, as Grantors to secure an obligation in favor of Raymond P. Kuper and Denise Kuper, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Monthly Payment Default

Seven (7) monthly payments at approx. $1,297.39

Feb., 2020 through August, 2020 $9,081.73

Default interest is accruing on the principal at the rate of 8% per annum since the date of default through August 31, 2020 11,154.55

Late Charges:

Seven (7) late charges of $100.00 for each monthly payment not made within 15 days of its due date:

Feb., 2020 through August, 2020 700.00 TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENTS AND LATE CHARGES: $20,936.28

Plus all attorney’s fees and costs and foreclosure fees and costs incurred Bring current all Real Property Taxes – First Half 2020 Real Property Taxes $519.50

Plus Penalty & Interest.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $216,393.00 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from September 17, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statue. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 11th day of December, 2020 (date of sale). The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 30th .5u day of November, 2020 (11 days before the date of sale) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the 11th day of December, 2020, (date of sale), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the 11th day of December, 2020 (date of sale), by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or deed of trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower or Grantor at the following addresses:

Occupants of the Premises

XXX 320th St. E.

Eatonville, WA 98328

Puyallup Sunrise LLC

PO Box 44668

Tacoma, WA 98448-0668

ATTN: Mr. Vance Ostrander

All Other Interested Parties

XXX 320th St. E. Eatonville, WA 98328

Puyallup Sunrise, LLC 821 – 120th Ave. E. Edgewood, WA 98372 ATTN: Mr. Vance Ostrander

by both first class and certified mail on July 16, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on July 25, 2020 with said written Notice of Default and/or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on July 18, 2020, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service and posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to any person requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having and interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this 19th day of October, 2020.

TRUSTEE, Chicago Title Company of Washington, (Original Trustee)

Successor Trustee

By: /s/David C. Hammermaster

Successor Trustee

1207 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

Telephone: 253-863-5115

Fax: 253-863-8948

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss:

COUNTY OF PIERCE)

On this day before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, to me known to be the individual that executed the foregoing NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 19th day of October, 2020.

/s/Doris Ann Johnson

DORIS ANN JOHNSON

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington Residing at: Eatonville

My commission expires: 1-5-2022

IDX-912786

November 9, 30, 2020