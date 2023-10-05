Re: JEB Holdings LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on November 3, 2023, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Outside the Second Floor Entrance of the Pierce County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 90.10 FEET, AS MEASURED ALONG THE MEANDER LINE OF TRACT A, KUHN’S RAFT ISLAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 68 AND 69, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TOGETHER WITH TIDELANDS OF THE SECOND CLASS ADJOINING.

ALSO TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT AS DELINATED ON SAID PLAT.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 26, 2018, recorded February 2, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201802020423, records of Pierce County, Washington, from JEB Holdings LLC, a Washington limited liability company, as Grantor, to Trustee Services, Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Red Canoe Credit Union, as Beneficiary.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Default other than failure to make monthly payments: 1. Grantor’s failure to pay real property taxes for 2021, 2022 and first half of 2023 when due; and

2. Grantor’s failure keep property in compliance with Pierce County building codes

Default Action Needed:

1. Provide proof of payment of 2021, 2022 and first half of 2023 real property taxes; and

2. Provide proof of compliance with Pierce County building codes.

Grantor’s failure to pay the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust in full when it matured on March 5, 2023, as follows: Principal balance: $606,115.37

Interest as of June 19, 2023: 23,461.11

Late Charges: 50.00

TOTAL DUE AS OF JUNE 19, 2023: $ 629,626.48

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal $606,115.37, together with interest from November 2, 2022, as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on November 3, 2023. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by October 23, 2023 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before October 23, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after October 9, 2023 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

JEB Holdings LLC

c/o Chris Kealy, Member

2600 S State Route 302.

Belfair, WA 98528 JEB Holdings LLC

c/o Chris Kealy, Member

2365 S G Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Emerald Design & Construction LLC

c/o Marcus Trufant, Member

290 Northside Road Bellevue, WA 98004

Emerald Design & Construction LLC

Marcus Trufant, Member

c/o Shawn Tacey

Tacey Law Group

330 112th Ave. NE, Suite 306

Bellevue, WA 98004

by both first-class and certified mail on April 26, 2023 and May 8, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were provided with said written notice of default as the written notice of default was posted on May 5, 2023, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: July 19, 2023.

Michelle M. Bertolino, Successor Trustee

Address: 121 SW Morrison Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: 503-228-6044

Washington Contact Address:

c/o The Hunt Law Offices

Woodland Park Professional Building

407 ½ N 45th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Telephone: (206) 633-6106

STATE OF OREGON) ss.

County of Multnomah)

On this day personally appeared before me July 19, 2023, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that she signed the same as her voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 19 day of July, 2023.

Audra Haley

Notary Public – State of Oregon

Address for Service of Process:

Michelle M. Bertolino, Successor Trustee

c/o The Hunt Law Offices

Woodland Park Professional Building

407 ½ N 45th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Telephone: (206) 633-6106

