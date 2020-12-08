RE: Intrust Funding Pacific Pro-Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale

RE: Intrust Funding/ Pacific Pro

DOCUMENT TITLE Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale of a Commercial Loan

REFERENCE NO. OF DEED OF TRUST 201908280631

GRANTOR Pacific Pro Home Inspectors

CURRENT BENEFICIARY OF DEED OF TRUST (GRANTEE) Intrust Funding, LLC

CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER OF THE DEED OF TRUST (if differs from above) Intrust Funding, LLC

CURRENT TRUSTEE OF THE DEED OF TRUST Hanson Baker Ludlow Drumheller P.S.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION Ptn NE ¼ SE ¼ STR 32-20-3E

ASSESSOR’S PARCEL NO. 0320324092 and 0320324131

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF A COMMERCIAL LOAN

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Hanson Baker Ludlow Drumheller P.S., will on January 8, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

See Exhibit A attached hereto for a legal description of the real property being foreclosed. If the Deed of Trust grants the Beneficiary security interests in personal property located on the real property, said personal property will be included in the Trustee’s Sale. The personal property is described in the Deed of Trust and any UCC-1 and/or UCC-2 Financing Statement signed by the Grantor of the Deed of Trust. Reference should be made to the Deed of Trust and any such Financing Statements for a description of the personal property being sold.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated August 16, 2019, recorded August 28, 2019, under Auditor’s File No. 201908280631, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Pacific Pro Home Inspectors, as Grantor, to as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Intrust Funding, LLC. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principal Balance $267,670.85

Maturity Fee $10,706.84

Interest from 9/1-9/30/2019 $2,944.38

Interest from 10/1-10/31/2019

$2,944.38

Interest from 11/1-11/30/2019 $2,944.38

Interest from 12/1-12/31/2019 $2,944.38

Interest from 1/1-1/20/2020 $1,784.40

Interest from 1/21-1/31/2020 $1,962.84

Interest from 2/1-2/29/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 3/1-3/31/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 4/1-4/30/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 5/1-5/31/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 6/1-6/30/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 7/1-7/31/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 8/1-8/31/2020 $5,353.42

Interest from 9/1-9/18/2020 $3,211.92

Total Principal, Interest and Maturity Fee: $334,588.31

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal amount of $267,670.85, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from September 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on January 8, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by December 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before December 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after December 28, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Pacific Pro Home Inspectors

31224 Lea Hill Rd SE

Auburn, WA 98092-3002 Ethan Blaze Pulig

31224 Lea Hill Rd SE

Auburn, WA 98092-3002

Resident of Property Subject to Foreclosure

8823 Yakima Ave Tacoma, WA 98444 Resident of Property Subject to Foreclosure

8829 Yakima Ave Tacoma, WA 98444

by both first class and certified mail on March 6, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on March 18, 2020 with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to restrain the sale may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

If the Loan is secured by owner-occupied residential property and the Borrower received a letter from the Beneficiary required by RCW 61.24.031 (generally advising the Borrower to contact an attorney or housing counselor and reporting an opportunity to participate in mediation with the Beneficiary) the following Notice applies:

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice-normally done within three days of the date it is signed-to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY, CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free Telephone No.: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free Telephone No: 1-800-569-4287

Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Toll-free Telephone No.: 1-800-606-4819

Web site: http://nwjustice.org/get-legal-help

XI. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS

OR TENANTS

If the property being foreclosed is a single family residence, condominium, cooperative or building containing fewer than five units, state law requires that the following additional notice be given.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12. RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XII. NOTICE TO GUARANTORS

If the Deed of Trust being foreclosed secures a commercial loan and you are a guarantor of the loan, the following statements apply to you.

You may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust;

You have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale;

You will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and In any action for a deficiency, you will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit your liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

TRUSTEE:

HANSON BAKER LUDLOW

DRUMHELLER P.S.

By

Magnus Andersson

2229 – 112th Avenue NE, Suite 200

Bellevue, WA 98004-2936

(425) 454-3374

EXHIBIT A

PARCEL A: That portion of the North 330 feet of the East 5 acres of the North half of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 3 East. W.M. in Pierce County. Washington, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East line of South Yakima Avenue 250 feet South of the South line of South 88th Street in Tacoma Washington; Thence East parallel to said South line 130 feet: Thence South parallel to the said East line 50 feet; Thence West 130 feet; Thence North 50 feet to the Point of Beginning. PARCEL B: The West 130 feet of the North 67.79 feet of the South 333.58 feet of the East 5 acres of the North half of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 3 East, W.M. in Pierce County. Washington; EXCEPT that portion taken for streets and alleys. Situate In the County of Pierce, State of Washington. IDX-915264

December 8 & 29, 2020