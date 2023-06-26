Re: Hall, Catherine

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Grantor/Trustee: Bryce H. Dille, Successor Trustee

Grantee/Trustor: Catherine A. Hall

Reference Numbers of Deed of Trust 202209150461

Legal Description (abbreviated): Section 26 Township, 21, Range 02, Quarter 42

Complete Legal is on Page 1 of Document

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 9007430370

Beneficiary: Glen and Christine Graham

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bryce H. Dille, as Trustee or Successor Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described below and at the direction of the Beneficiary, will at the time and place set forth below, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in cash or certified funds at the time of sale, the real property with the assessor’s Property Tax Parcel No. 9007430370 described as follows:

Unit 10A, building 10 of the Village at the Pointe, a Condominium. Recorded under Pierce County Recording Number 200705165002, according to the Declaration, thereof Recorded under Pierce County Recording Number 200705160552, and any amendments thereto.

Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Said property commonly known as: 5702 N. 33rd St. Unit 10A, Tacoma, WA 98407

A. TIME AND PLACE OF SALE:

TIME AND DATE: July 28, 2023 10:00 AM

PLACE: Pierce County Courthouse First Floor Lobby

930 Tacoma Ave South

Tacoma, WA 98402

B. PARTIES IN THE TRUST DEED:

TRUSTOR: Catherine A. Hall

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE: Dille Law, PLLC

BENEFICIARY: Glen and Christine Graham

C. TRUST DEED INFORMATION:

DATED: September 13, 2022

RECORDING DATE: September 15, 2022

RECORDING NO.: 202209150461

RECORDING PLACE: Official Records of the Pierce County

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Debtor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for the failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults, to wit:

A. Monthly Payments Due as of April 19, 2023: $5,227.71

B. Late Charges: $261.30

TOTAL AMOUNT CURRENTLY IN ARREARS & DELINQUENT $5,489.01

C. Default(s) other than payment of money: Failure to pay Homeowners Association Dues.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $365,000, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from Deed of Trust and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances as set forth above. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the FINAL REINSTATEMENT DATE set forth below which is eleven (11) days before the sale, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the FINAL REINSTATEMENT DATE (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Grantor or by the Grantor’s successor in interest or by the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, plus the Trustee’s fees and costs including the Trustee’s reasonable attorney’s fees, and curing all other defaults.

FINAL REINSTATEMENT DATE: July 17, 2023

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Debtor or the Debtor’s successor in interest by both first class and certified mail as set forth below, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served with said written Notice of Default, or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described herein, as set forth below, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

Date of mailing Notice of Default: March 1, 2023 Date of posting real property: March 3, 2023 After receiving a request for a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale from any person entitled to notice under RCW 61.24.040 (1) (b) the Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide the requested statement in writing to such person.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Debtor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Debtor of all their interest in the above-described property.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The foreclosure process has begun on this property, which may affect your right to continue to live in this property. Ninety (90) days or more after the date of this notice, this property may be sold at foreclosure. If you are renting this property, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty (60) day notice to vacate the property. You may wish to contact a lawyer or your local legal aid or housing counseling agency to discuss any rights that you may have. For further information, please contact: Bryce H. Dille

Dille Law, PLLC

2010 Caton Way SW Ste. 101

Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 350.0270

DATED this ____ day of April, 2023.

Bryce H. Dille, Successor Trustee

Address: 2010 Caton Way SW Ste. 101

Olympia, WA 98502

Telephone: (350) 360.0270

STATE OF WASHINGTON)§

COUNTY OF THURSTON)

On this day personally appeared before me Bryce H. Dille, to me known to be the person who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this ______ day of April, 2023.

NOTARY PUBLIC – State of Washington

My commission expires: ________

IDX-975558

June 26, July 17, 2023