Re: Guizhen Chen

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Guizen Chen

Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Tom Dang

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc.

Current mortgage services of the deed of trust: Tom Dang

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201609120895

Parcel number(s): 562000-0310

TO: Guizhen Chen Occupants

Spouse of Guizhen Chen, if any I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc., will on MAY 14, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce ,, State of Washington, to wit:

LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 8 OF MCCLOSKEY ADDITION TACOMA, ACCORIDNG TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, AT PAGE (S) 88 IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

(Tax Parcel Number 562000-0310).

the postal address of which is more commonly known as:

5902 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2016, recorded on September 12, 2016, under Auditor’s/Recorder’s No. 201609120895, records of Pierce County, Washington from Guizhen Chen, a single person, as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company, a Corporation, as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Tom Dang, as original beneficiary. Tom Dang is the current owner and holder of the Note.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are due in full:

PROMISSORY NOTE

DUE IN FULL – MAY 31, 2017 Principal Balance: $179,000.00

Unpaid Accrued Interest at 12.00% per annum: September 12, 2015 – May 31, 2017: $15,359.67

Unpaid Late Payment Fees (October 2016 – May 2017): $1,718.40

Unpaid Default Interest at 18.00% per annum:

Post Maturity: June 1, 2017 – February 8, 2021: $118,993.32

Additional Advance for Remodel: $37,200.00

Unpaid Accrued Interest at 12.00% per annum on above advance – October 5, 2018 – February 8, 2021: $10,481.23

Legal Fees and Costs: $3,000.00

TOTAL: $365,752.62*

*plus additional applicable foreclosure fees and costs. Default other than failure to make payments:

Delinquent General Taxes for 2020 in the amount of $3,226.11, plus applicable interest and penalties;

Delinquent General Taxes for 2019 in the amount of $2,620.90, plus applicable interest and penalties.

IV.

The sums owing on the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust are: Principal: $179,000.00, together with unpaid accrued interest as provided under the Note or other instrument secured as referenced above; and together with such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on MAY 14, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured before the sale on MAY 14, 2021 to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated at any time before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire unpaid principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor and Guarantors at the following addresses: Guizen Chen

Spouse of Guizen Chen Both At: 922 42nd Street, Apt. 3 D

Brooklyn, NY 11219-1191

At: 720 56th Street

Brooklyn, NY 1120-3504

At: 5902 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

by both first class and certified mail on November 18, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on November 19, 2020, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: February 8, 2021.

RAINIER FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC.,

Successor Trustee

By: THOMAS S. LINDE, VICE PRESIDENT Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC

575 S. Michigan Street Seattle, WA 98108 (206) 275-1010

IDX-923562

April 14, May 5, 2021