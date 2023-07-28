RE: Gordon, Darien

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW Loan No: ******3735 TS No: 22-8236 Grantor: DARIEN L GORDON Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 (206) 331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 201512010584 Parcel Number(s): 2947002740 Abbr. Legal Description: LOT 19, BLOCK 10, CEDARVIEW TOWN OF BONNEY LAKE, PIERCE COUNTY. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.qov/consumers/homeownership/post purchase counselors foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: htt://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=searchandsearchstate=WAandfilterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 9/1/2023, at 9:00 AM at 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the County Courthouse Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 19, BLOCK 10, CEDARVIEW TOWN OF BONNEY LAKE, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED INBOOK 24 OF PLATS AT PAGE 59, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 9510 209th Ave E Bonney Lake, WA 98391 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/28/2015, recorded 12/1/2015, under Auditor’s File No. 201512010584, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from DARIEN L GORDON, SINGLE MAN, as Grantor(s), to FIDELITY NATIOINAL TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PRIMARY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE, INC., A LICENSED LENDER, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of T rust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYMENT INFORMATION FROM 5/4/2023 TOTAL $64,059.05 BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION 5/4/2023 Accrued Late Charges ADVANCE AMOUNT $144.78 DESCRIPTION 5/4/2023 MTGR Rec Corp Advances $1538.68 TOTAL DUE AS OF : 5/4/2023 $65,742.51 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $219,072.86, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 6/1/2020, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 9/1/2023. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/21/2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/21/2023 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/21/2023 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): DARIEN L GORDON 9510 209TH AVE E CONNEY LAKE, WA 98391 UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF DARIEN L GORDON 9510 209TH AVE E BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391 by both first class and certified mail on 1/18/2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 1/23/2023 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (800) 793-6107 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED:4/24/2023 Michelle Ghidotti, Esq. 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 331-3280 Fax: (949) 427-2732 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee A-4782602 07/28/2023, 08/18/2023

IDX-980758