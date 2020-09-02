Re: Goebbel, Craig E. – CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Goebbel, Craig E.

NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Kevin M. Boyle, Attorney at Law, has continued the non-judicial Deed of Trust foreclosure, commenced pursuant to Notice of Trustee’s Sale under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202004080135 from Friday, July 10, 2020, to Friday, September 11, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington; and will on that date sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

UNIT 8312-G OF WEST TERRACE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE RECORDING NO. 9905070970 AND ANY AMENDMENT(S) THERETO: SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO.990575004, SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Property Address: 8312 27th Street West, #G-8, University Place, WA 98467

Tax Parcel No.: 9002620070

The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is dated July 26, 2018, and recorded August 1, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201808010125 records of Pierce County, Washington, from Craig E. Goebbel, a single man, as Grantor, to Evergreen Note Servicing, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of H. Dean Pollard, as Beneficiary. Kevin M. Boyle has been appointed Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by Substitution of Trustee recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202002120379.

DATED this 10th day of July, 2020.

KEVIN M. BOYLE, Substitute Trustee

IDX-907531

September 2, 2020