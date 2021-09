Re: Doyle, Betty & Terrence

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No.: 2019-00131-WA APN No.: 564000-036-2 Grantor(s): Betty Lorrain Gainer Doyle and Terrence Wayne Doyle

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee, for the registered holders of Nomura Home Equity Home Loan, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-2

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Western Progressive – Washington, Inc.

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Reference Number(s) of the Deed of Trust: 200606150809

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel Number(s): 564000-036-2

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Western Progressive – Washington, Inc., will on 10/22/2021, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County (ies) of Pierce, State of Washington to-wit:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PARCEL A:

LOT 2 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 80-107, AS PER PLAT RECORDED MARCH 5, 1980 IN VOLUME 40 OF SHORT PLATS AT PAGE 70, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS CREATED BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8110200035, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF BONNEY LAKE, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 8012 185th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the above street address or other common designation.

Which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 06/01/2006, recorded 06/15/2006, under Auditor’s File No.200606150809, Book —- Page —-, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Betty Lorrain Gainer Doyle and Terrence Wayne Doyle, Wife and Husband as Joint Tenants as Grantor, to Lawyers Title as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of First NLC Financial Services, LLC, As Lender and Beneficiary, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As the designated nominee for First NLC Financial Services, LLC, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee, for the registered holders of Nomura Home Equity Home Loan, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-2 under an assignment recorded on February 8, 2008, under Auditor’s File No. as Instrument No. 200802080752, Bk. in Book —-, Pg. at Page —-, records of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $54,579.45; (together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due)

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $294,967.26, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 10/01/2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/22/2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, must be cured by 10/11/2021 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 10/11/2021 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 10/11/2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

See Exhibit “A” attached

by both first class and certified mail on 12/02/2019 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on 11/26/2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in the paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the bid amount paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary or the Beneficiary’s attorney.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW.

For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

XI.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS OF COMMERCIAL LOANS

(a) If you are a guarantor of the obligations secured by the deed of trust on a commercial loan, you may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust. (b) You have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale.

(c) You will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale.

(d) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any other deed of trust granted to secure the same debt.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663. Website: http://www.homeownership.wa.gov

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287. Website: http://www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819. Website: http://nwjustice.org/get-legal-help DATE: April 29, 2021

Trustee: Western Progressive – Washington, Inc.

Trustee address: 3600 15th Avenue West, Suite 200, Office C Seattle, Washington 98119

Trustee telephone number: 1-206-876-9986

Direct Line Telephone number: 1-770-612-7384 Signature/By Glenda Hamilton Trustee Sale Assistant

IDX-937998

September 24, October 15, 2021