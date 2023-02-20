Re: Choe, Chung

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et. seq.

TO: Occupants of the Premises All Other Interested Parties

Grantor for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04/015: Chung Ki Choe;

Current beneficiary and grantee of the deed of trust: Deniel Yi

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., Attorney at Law

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Deniel Yi

Reference number of the deed of trust: 0001

Parcel number: 4320000071

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., will on 3/24/2023 at the hour of 9:00 AM At the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma WA 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

THE EAST 145 FEET OF THE SOUTH 110 FEET OF THE NORTH 270 FEET OF TRACTS 7, HALF DOLLAR BERRY TRACTS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 10 OF PLATS AT PAGE 51, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THE EAST 10 FEET THEREOF CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY FOR 96TH AVENUE EAST BY DEED RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S N0. 2012624.

More commonly known as: 3910 7th Street SW, Unit A & B, Puyallup, Washington 98373

subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated January 15, 2014, under Auditor’s File No. 201402030427, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Chung Ki Choe, as Grantor to secure an obligation in favor of Deniel Yi, as Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The Default for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears: $219,825.00.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $120,000.00 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 3/15/2010 in the amount of $99,825.00, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the March 24, 2023. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 13th day of March 2023 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the 13th day of March, 2023, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the 13th day of March 2023, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or deed of trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower or Grantor at the following addresses: Chung Ki Choe, 4117 63rd Avenue E, Fife, WA 98424; Occupants of the Premises: Unknown, 3910 7th Street SW, Unit A & B, Puyallup, WA 98373 by both first class and certified mail on 9/14/2022, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on 9/14/2022 with said written Notice of Default and/or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to any person requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS: The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You may be eligible for mediation. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys.

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholder’s rights against the real property only. DALLAS W. JOLLEY, JR., MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USE FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 11/22/2022.

TRUSTEE

Successor Trustee

By: Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., as Trustee. WSBA No. 22957

3901 100th Street SW, Suite 1,

Lakewood, WA 98499-4486

Tel. (253) 565-9300 (866) 761-8970

FAX (206) 686-7653

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE)

On this day before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., and acknowledged that he signed said instrument to be his free and voluntary act and deed for the uses and purposes therein mentioned and on oath stated that he is authorized to execute the said instrument.

Given under my hand and official seal on November 22nd, 2022.

/s/Amanda Probert

Notary Public in and for the State

of Washington, residing at: Steilacoom.

My commission expires: March 16, 2025.

IDX-971875

February 21, March 13, 2023