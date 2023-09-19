Re: Campbell, Jared & Jessica

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Jared M. Campbell and Jessica K. Campbell, husband and wife.

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Clarence E. Brown and Eva L. Brown, husband and wife

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Marc Wheeler

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Evergeen Note Servicing

Reference number of the deed of trust: 201807270042

Parcel number(s): 0417161043

I NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 20, 2023, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock PM at the 2nd floor entry plaza of the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, Washington., the undersigned Successor Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M. IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THE NORTH 30 FEET FOR ANDREW CHRISTENSEN COUNTY ROAD EXTENSION EAST, AS CONVEYED AND DEDICATED TO PIERCE COUNTY IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER Auditor’s File Number 1252597

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

SUBJECT TO and TOGETHER WITH COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, AGREEMENTS, CONDITIONS AND RESERVATIONS AND MATTERS SET FORTH IN SURVEYS OF RECORD

the postal address of which is more commonly known as XXX 320th St. E., Eatonville, WA, which is subject to that certain deed of trust dated July 27, 2018, and recorded July 27, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201807270042, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Jared M. Campbell and Jessica K. Campbell, husband and wife to Stewart Title Company as Trustee, (Marc Wheeler was appointed as Successor Trustee on June 13, 2023), to secure an obligation in favor of Clarence E. Brown and Eva L. Brown, husband and wife as Beneficiary. II No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the deed of trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the deed of trust. III The defaults for which the foreclosure is made are as follows:

Monthly payments due from June 2022 through June 2023 of $359.73 each $ 4,316.76

Accumulated late fees 215.84

2020 property taxes paid by beneficiary 1,160.58

Collection costs 500.00

TOTAL PRINCIPAL, LATE CHARGES & FEES $ 6,193.18

IV The sum owing on the obligation secured by the deed of trust is $56,919.35, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from May 15, 2022, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expenses of sale and the obligation secured by the deed of trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on October 20, 2023. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by October 9, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before October 9, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after October 9, 2023, (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the deed of trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or deed of trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Successor Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME ADDRESS

Jared M. P.O. Box 273

Campbell Graham, WA 98338

Jessica K. Campbell by both first class and certified mail on January 3, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Successor Trustee; and the notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and/or the occupants of the real property were personally served, on January 2, 2023, with said written notice of default by the Beneficiary or Successor Trustee, and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such posting or service.

VII The Successor Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII The effect of the sale will be to deprive Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under Grantor of all of their interest in the above-described property.

IX Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any property grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide FREE foreclosure counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free:1877894HOME(1-877-894-4663)http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/

post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington:

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 http://nwjustice.org/what-clear DATED: June 22, 2023.

s/ Marc Wheeler

MARC WHEELER, Successor Trustee

P.O. Box 202

Centralia, WA 98531 (360) 623-1009

IDX-983895

September 19, October 10, 2023