Re: Barnes, Matthew & Amy-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Re: Barnes, Matthew & Amy

Document Title(s):

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor(s):

Hammermaster Law Offices, PLLC, David C. Hammermaster, Trustee

Barnes, Amy (Beneficiaries & Mortgage Servicer)

Grantee(s):

Barnes, Matthew

Legal Description (Abbreviated: i.e., lot, block & subdivision name or number OR section/township/range and quarter/quarter section)

Lot 20, CREEKRIDGE GLEN DIVISION 1, according to the plat thereof recorded October 14, 1998 under Recording No. 9810145002, records of Pierce County, Washington. TOGETHER WITH non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress as delineated on CREEKRIDGE GLEN DIVISION 1, according to the plat thereof recorded October 14. 1998, under Recording No. 9810145002, records of Pierce County, Washington. BOTH SITUATE in the County of Pierce, State of Washington. Auditor’s Reference Number(s):

201512300167

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number(s):

700113-020-0

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO: Occupants of the Premises & All Other Interested Parties

17109 – 114th St. E. Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Matthew Barnes

17109 – 114th St. E. Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Boeing Employees’ Credit Union

c/o Peter Y. Leung, Attorney P.O. Box 97050, MS 1049-2 Seattle, WA 98124-9750

Creekridge Community HOA

17404 Meridian East Suite F, PMB 171 Puyallup, WA 98375

State of Washington Department of Social & Health Services Division of Child Support (DCS) PO Box 11520

Tacoma, WA 98411-5520

Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc

c/o Peter Sang Lee, Attorney

612 Harrison St Ste 202

Sumner, WA 98390-1113

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

451 Seventh Street SW

Washington, DC 20410

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust

c/o Nathan Frederick Jones Smith, Attorney

Malcolm & Cisneros A Law Corporation

2112 Business Center Dr Fl 2

Irvine, CA 92612-7135

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, will on Friday, the 16th day of May, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 A.M., at THE 2ND floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

PARCEL A:

LOT 20, CREEKRIDGE GLEN – DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 14, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9810145002, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF CREEKRIDGE GLEN – DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 14, 1998 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9810145002, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Tax Parcel No. 7001130200

(commonly known as 17109 – 114th St. E., Bonney Lake, WA 98391), which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated December 30, 2015, recorded under Auditor’s File Number 201512300167, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Matthew Barnes, as Grantor to secure an obligation in favor of Amy Barnes, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

The beneficiary alleges that you are in default for the following reasons:

LOAN MATURED on August 11, 2017, at which time all principal and interest became fully due and payable. Balance shown is as of January 31, 2025. Interest accrues at the rate of $13.47 per diem until paid in full.

$43,316.60

(Default interest is accruing on the principal at the rate of 12% per annum since August 11, 2017).

Late Charges: Not Applicable N/A

Attorney’s fees and costs for foreclosure action

$10,326.98

TOTAL BALANCE DUE AS OF JANUARY 30, 2025 $53,643.58

b. Default other than failure to make monthly payments:

(i) Bring Current all Real Property Taxes / Bring and keep all prior liens current

(ii) Bring current and provide proof of property insurance.

TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENTS AND OTHER FAILURES $53,643.58

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $28,000.00 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from August 11, 2017 (default date), and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statue. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 16th day of May, 2025 (date of sale). The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 5th day of May, 2025 (11 days before the date of sale) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the 16th day of May, 2025, (date of sale), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the 16th day of May, 2025 (date of sale), by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the principal and interest plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or deed of trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower or Grantor at the following addresses:

Matthew Barnes

17109 – 114th St. E. Bonney Lake, WA 98391

by both first class and certified mail on November 16, 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on November 15, 2024 with said written Notice of Default and/or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or position.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to any person requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having and interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this 28th day of January, 2025.

First American Title (Original Trustee)

/s/ DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, Successor Trustee

Hammermaster Law Offices, PLLC

1207 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

Telephone: 253-863-5115

Fax: 253-863-8948

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss:

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

On this day before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, to me known to be the individual that executed the foregoing Notice of Trustee’s Sale (consisting of 7 pages), and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 28th day of January, 2025.

/s/ Doris Ann Johnson

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, Residing at: Eatonville

NOTICE GUARANTORS, BORROWERS, AND/OR GRANTORS OF THE COMMERCIAL OBLIGATION SECURED BY THE DEED OF TRUST:

1. IF YOU ARE A GUARANTOR, YOU MAY BE LIABLE FOR A DEFICIENCY JUDGMENT TO THE EXTENT THE SALE PRICE OBTAINED AT TRUSTEE’S SALE IS LESS THAN THE DEBT SECURED BY THE DEED OF TRUST.

YOU HAVE THE SAME RIGHT TO REINSTATE THE DEBT, CURE THE DEFAULT, OR REPAY THE DEBT AS IS GIVEN TO THE GRANTOR IN ORDER TO AVOID THE TRUSTEE’S SALE.

YOU WILL HAVE NO RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AFTER THE TRUSTEE’S SALE.

SUBJECT TO SUCH LONGER PERIODS AS ARE PROVIDED IN THE WASHINGTON DEED OF TRUST ACT, CHAPTER 61.24 RCW, ANY ACTION BROUGHT TO SEEK A DEFICIENCY JUDGMENT MUST BE COMMENCED WITHIN ONE YEAR AFTER THE TRUSTEE’S SALE, OR THE LAST TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER ANY DEED OF TRUST GRANTED TO SECURE THE SAME DEBT.

IN ANY ACTION FOR A DEFICIENCY, YOU WILL HAVE THE RIGHT TO ESTABLISH THE FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTY AS OF THE DATE OF THE TRUSTEE’S SALE LESS PRIOR LIENS AND ENCUMBRANCES, AND TO LIMIT YOUR LIABLITY FOR A DEFICIENCY TO THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE DEBT AND THE GREATER OF SUCH FAIR VALUE OR THE SALE PRICE PAID AT TRUSTEE’S SALE, PLUS INTEREST AND COSTS.

2. If you are a borrower or a grantor, then to the extent that the fair value of the property sold at trustee’s sale to the beneficiary is less than the unpaid obligation secured by the deed of trust immediately prior to the trustee’s sale, an action for a deficiency judgment may be brought against you for:

-any decrease in the fair value of the property caused by waste to the property committed by the borrower or grantor after the deed of trust was granted; and

-any decrease in the fair value of the property caused by the wrongful retention of any rents, insurance proceeds, or condemnation awards by the borrower or grantor that are otherwise owed to the beneficiary.

The deficiency judgment may also include interest, costs and attorneys fees. IDX-1011825

April 15, May 6, 2025