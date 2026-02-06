Puyallup Tribe of Indians

REQUEST FOR BID PROPOSAL

Consultant Services

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians (Owner) is seeking an experienced facilitator/evaluator or group (Consultant) to facilitate the development of a Housing, Health, Education, Job Readiness, and Community Needs Assessment for Tribal Programs. ALL PROPOSALS ARE TO SUBMITTED TO THE TRIBE’S ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER BY 5:00 PM ON FEBRUARY 20, 2026

Bid specification are available by request, additional information may be obtained at admin.rfp@puyalluptribe-nsn.gov. IDX-1026160

