PUY-FH-SHELL-2020-0005-Summons by Publication

Case Number: PUY-FH-SHELL-2020-0005

Nature of Case: Fishing & Wildlife Enforcement

TO: ESTEVAN RODRIGUEZ

Case Style: PTOI VS ESTEVAN RODRIGUEZ

YOU ARE summoned to appear and respond to the Civil Complaint filed by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, which alleges you violated Title 12 of the Puyallup Tribal Codes. An Initial Hearing is scheduled at the Puyallup Tribal Court on Tuesday September 22nd 2020 at 9:30AM. The Puyallup Tribal Court is located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. Please be aware that the Court is currently closed to the public.

You may contact the Court by calling (253) 680-5585 or by emailing tribalcourtfilings@puyalluptribe-nsn.gov. To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. Copies of the Civil Complaint and Summons are available by contacting the Court. Failure to properly file a written response within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this summons may result in a default judgment entered against you. If a default judgment is entered, the Petitioner may be granted all the relief sought in the Civil Complaint. IDX-905087

August 4, 11, 18, 2020