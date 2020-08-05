PUY-CW-CW-2020-0043-SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

Case Number: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0043

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – INITIAL HEARING

TO: BERNARD CHOM

Case Name: In re the welfare of B. CHOM (DOB: 07/21/2020) SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

A Child/Family Protection Petition has been filed 07/28/2020 regarding the above-named child. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to personally appear before the Children’s Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians for an INITIAL HEARING and date, time and location below:

DATE: September 17th, 2020 TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: 1451 EAST 31ST ST., TACOMA, WA 98404 The purpose of the initial hearing is to determine whether it is reasonable to believe that continuing absence from the home is necessary to protect the well-being of the child.

The initial hearing is informal in nature. Concerned parties may present evidence relating to the situation. At the Court’s discretion, hearsay evidence may be admissible.

If you do not respond to the petition within 20 days or appear for the initial hearing, the Court may find you in default and enter a default order of child/family protection and order necessary intervention and appropriate steps you must follow to correct the underlying problem(s).

NOTICE, PURSUANT TO TRIBAL CODE SECTION 7.04.750, THE COURT MAY FIND THE PARENT, GUARDIAN OR CUSTODIAN IN DEFAULT FOR FAILURE TO RESPOND OR APPEAR AT A COURT HEARING. THIS MAY RESULT IN YOUR CHILD (REN) BEING PLACED IN ANOTHER HOME AND THE PARENT ORDERED TO CORRECT CERTAIN PROBLEMS.

A copy of the Petition and an Advisement of Rights is available at the Court Clerk’s office.

You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services for more information about your child. The caseworker’s name is YOULANDA MCCLELLON and the telephone number is 253-680-5532.

DATED this 3rd day of August, 2020 for more information, please call the Puyallup Tribal Court Clerk at 253-680-5585.

IDX-905163

August 5, 12, 19, 2020