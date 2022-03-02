PUY-CV-PR-2021-0102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Janice Lee Gutierrez
Date of death: 8/29/2021
Resident address at the time of death:
2909 Holm Rd E
Fife, WA 98424
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate of Janice Lee Gutierrez must make their claims within 90 days after notice is given. Notice was first posted on March 2, 2022.
All persons having claims against this estate are required to make their claims in writing, with proper vouchers, and submit them to the Administrator of the Estate at:
Joanne C. Gutierrez
1001 E 47th St
Tacoma, WA 98404
IDX-949687
March 2, 9, 16, 2022