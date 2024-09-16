PUY-CV-PO-2024-0064-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2024-0064

Nature of Case: Protection Order

Case Name:

CHRISTINE LEANN ERICKSON, Petitioner(s)

v. TONIA RAEANN DE LOS SANTOS, Respondent(s). Protected Party(ies):

Christine Leann Erickson DOB: 04/28/1971

TO: Tonia De Los Santos PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on 09/06/2025. This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-1002418

September 16, 23, 30, 2024